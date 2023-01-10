All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

German repair shop says AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs are mysteriously dying

A German repair shop is reporting that it has received a big batch of AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs and out of 61 received, 48 are dead.

German repair shop says AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs are mysteriously dying
Published Jan 10, 2023 11:27 PM CST
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

AMD is currently dealing with the RMA issues surrounding faulty vapor chamber cooling in reference model Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards, so a report of older Radeon RX 6000s GPUs mysteriously failing is a little concerning. And bad timing.

Of course, the following is anecdotal and comes from a single outlet, KrisFix Germany, but the sample size is pretty significant. Several AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards (RX 6800 and RX 6900) have been sent to the shop for repair - 61 in total. And out of that batch, 48 have dead GPUs with the same shorted SOC rail and shorted memory rail. All cards were received over three weeks.

KrisFix also posted follow-up pictures to Facebook showcasing some seriously damaged cracked GPUs. He notes that receiving this many fault cards is unusual, especially with all of them showcasing the same DOA problems.

"I fix graphics cards on a daily basis and have never seen anything like this," KrisFix states in the video. As a repair shop, questions were asked about what users were doing at the time, with responses ranging from gaming to watching YouTube to simply doing nothing at all. The only common factor was that all cards used the latest AMD driver update from December 2022 - Adrenalin 22.11.2 (WHQL).

German repair shop says AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs are mysteriously dying 04
Open Gallery 4

The video doesn't outline what specific models seem to be affected, with the card on display being an AMD reference design. Whether it's an issue related to the driver update and thermal protection or something else entirely, it looks serious enough to warrant a full investigation.

Buy at Amazon

XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6800XT Black 16GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$995.99
$995.99$849.99$1280.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2023 at 11:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.