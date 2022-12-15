Russia releases video of nuclear warhead ICBM being loaded

Russia's defense ministry released a video of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a launch silo in Kozelsk, a town in western Russia.

The video was published on Telegram on Thursday by Russia's Defense Ministry, and according to Russia's Defense Ministry, the missile is being loaded into the intercontinental ballistic missile silo, and this procedure takes several hours. The missile is called "Yars" by Russia, a capable nuclear warhead that the nation fired back in October to display its nuclear capabilities.

Notably, Russia has recently threatened to use nuclear weapons in the past, but President Vladimir Putin has recently said that the nation would not be the very first country to use them. This video comes just days after reports emerged that the US is preparing to send an advanced Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. The news about the potential deployment of the Patriot missile system to Ukraine has prompted a strong response from Russia.

Initially, the country said it would wait for official confirmation before reacting but later stated that it would consider the Patriot missile system a legitimate target. For Russia, missiles have become a key part of its war strategy in Ukraine, with the military increasingly firing them at cities far from the front lines. Ukraine has responded by seeking more air defense systems from its allies.

Meanwhile, a US military official has said that Russia is running low on modern ammunition and may soon have to rely on older, less reliable munitions. This means that Russia may not be able to maintain its current rate of artillery and rocket fire beyond early next year, according to the official. This development could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

