Intel Core i5-13500 engineering sample CPU tested: hits 4.8GHz on one core

Intel's upcoming Core i5-13500 processor has been tested in engineering sample (ES) form, with the small review taking a gander at the performance, and thermal/power of the "Q8WH" engineering sample of the Core i5-13500 "Alder Lake" CPU.

We should expect some changes in the final retail version of Intel's new Core i5-13500, as the CPU tested is an older version called ES2 -- so it's not a production sample, or is it a qualification sample. As for the CPU itself, Intel's new Core i5-13500 processor is a 14-core, 20-thread CPU based on the older Alder Lake C0 silicon.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new CPU will be part of the non-K series which has a default TDP of just 65W, with 6 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores -- for a total of 14 cores and 20 thread of CPU power. The leaked review of the Intel Core i5-13500 engineering sample has a CPU boost clock of up to 4.8GHz, confirmed in the review itself.

6

Intel Core i5-13500 (ES2) in CPU-Z and CInebench benchmarks (source: Bilibili)

The benchmarks on the Intel Core i5-13500 processor itself see it benched on CPU-Z which saw a result of 767 ST on the single-thread test, while 8227.5 MT in multi-threaded posts. This has been compared against the Intel Core i5-12500 "Alder Lake" CPU, as well as the recently leaked and teased Core i5-13400 processor.

Intel's upcoming Core i5-13500 ES processor is 10% faster in CPU-Z single-thread, up to 68% faster in CPU-Z multi-thread, up to 6% faster in Cinebench R23 single-thread, and up to 60% faster in Cinebench R23 multi-thread against the Core i5-12500.

6

6

Intel Core i5-13500 (ES2) in CPU-Z and CInebench benchmarks (source: Bilibili)

Moving onto the Core i5-13500 vs the Core i5-13400, the new Core i5-13500 is 5% faster in CPU-Z single-thread, and up to 25% faster in CPU-Z multi-thread... so we can expect much better multi-threaded performance, and single-threaded performance upgrades that no one can complain about.

Why is that? Well, the new Intel Core i5-13500 "Raptor Lake" CPU has 12 cores compared to 20 cores... which is where the 60%+ improvement in multi-threaded performance is coming from. When compared to the Core i5-13500 CPU, the new Core i5-13500 processor has 4 more Efficient cores, which results in up to 25% more performance in CPU-Z benchmarks.

More tests were run, with CPU stress testing performed on CPU Burner and AIDA64 FPU, with the new Intel Core i5-13500 "ES" processor hitting 4.8GHz on a single core, up to 4.4GHz with all of the Performance cores, and 3.2GHz on the Efficient cores. This could all change with the retail versions of the CPU, but we do know that the CPU package power was hitting up to 165W, which is considerably high for a mid-range Core i5 processor.

We should expect Intel to launch its new 13th Gen Core "non-K" CPUs at CES 2023 in the New Year, as well as the launch for the new B760 motherboards shortly after.