All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA's Webb telescope observes an alien planet in more detail than ever before

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has observed a distant exoplanet in more detail than ever before, reaching a new milestone in exoplanet exploration.

NASA's Webb telescope observes an alien planet in more detail than ever before
Published Nov 23, 2022 12:40 AM CST
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has reached another milestone in its observations of the atmosphere of an exoplanet.

WASP 39b illustration
2

WASP 39b illustration

It was only in late August that the JWST was used by astronomers to discover carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet called WASP-39b, located outside of our solar system at a distance of approximately 700 light years. The discovery of CO2 in WASP 39b's atmosphere was deemed a milestone observation as it was the first time clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside of our solar system had been identified.

With that discovery came numerous follow-up studies on the data Webb had acquired, and now those studies are beginning to come out, revealing more interesting details about the strange atmosphere on the Saturn-like planet. Using Webb's extremely sensitive instruments, astronomers were able to capture large amounts of data on WASP 39b, revealing aspects of the planet such as its size, approximately one-third the size of Jupiter, how far away it orbits, 4.3 million miles from its parent star, or about eight times closer to its star than our solar systems closest planet, Mercury, and that it's shrouded in thick clouds that contain high amounts of sulfur and silicates.

These clouds then interact with the large amounts of light being produced by the parent star that beats down on the closely orbiting planet, resulting in sulfur dioxide being produced in high quantities. Additionally, researchers were able to determine that WASP's diameter is 1.3 times greater than Jupiter's despite its overall smaller size. Furthermore, it was discovered the planet operates at a temperature of 1,600 Fahrenheit.

These observations with Webb allowed researchers to estimate how WASP even came to be, with researchers suggesting the planet formed through the collisions of multiple protoplanets at a distance that was once much further away from its parent star. Lastly, the techniques and instruments used by astronomers to inspect WASP 39b are the same methods that researchers will use to inspect alien worlds for life, meaning that the observations conducted on WASP 39b are simply great practice that yields incredible results.

In other news, the former CEO of FTX has had his lawyers quit on him after they discovered his flurry of tweets.

Buy at Amazon

Hyp NASA Logos I Need My Space Men's Crew Socks 2 Pair Pack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
$12.99$12.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/23/2022 at 2:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, mpia.de

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.