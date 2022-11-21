Look how Honda produces Civic Type R, most powerful car it has offered in the US

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is something the Japanese automaker can be proud of. Although the engine is manufactured in the United States, the car itself is assembled in Japan. A recent Honda YouTube video shows the full assembly of the Civic Type R, so you can watch the process from start to finish.

Promoted as the most powerful production vehicle Honda has ever sold for the US market, the Civic Type R has a bit of extra boost. The turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine produces 315 hp with 310 lb-ft. of torque - with maximum of 4,000 rpm.

The car's body is pressed and welded to form the external panels, with the shell receiving a sprayed polyurethane top coat. The front fenders and rear door side panels and fenders doesn't need multiple pressings, thanks to quality design software simulations. When things such as the front and rear bumpers, doors, trunk, and hood are installed - Honda uses robotic automation to help ensure these pieces have been installed correctly. Before Honda ships anything overseas, a suspension alignment and other inspections are conducted.

The Civic Type features 22 city, 28 highway, and 24 combined EPA MGP rating. Honda made modifications to the engine size and shape - along with other small adjustments - and was able to gain noticeable performance gains.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R features an MSRP of $43,990. As part of the 11th generation of the Civic lineup, started arriving in US dealership showrooms at the end of last month.