Look how Honda produces Civic Type R, most powerful car it has offered in the US

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production car available in the United States, and the automaker recently shared how it's assembled.

Published Nov 21, 2022 4:14 PM CST
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is something the Japanese automaker can be proud of. Although the engine is manufactured in the United States, the car itself is assembled in Japan. A recent Honda YouTube video shows the full assembly of the Civic Type R, so you can watch the process from start to finish.

Promoted as the most powerful production vehicle Honda has ever sold for the US market, the Civic Type R has a bit of extra boost. The turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine produces 315 hp with 310 lb-ft. of torque - with maximum of 4,000 rpm.

The car's body is pressed and welded to form the external panels, with the shell receiving a sprayed polyurethane top coat. The front fenders and rear door side panels and fenders doesn't need multiple pressings, thanks to quality design software simulations. When things such as the front and rear bumpers, doors, trunk, and hood are installed - Honda uses robotic automation to help ensure these pieces have been installed correctly. Before Honda ships anything overseas, a suspension alignment and other inspections are conducted.

3

The Civic Type features 22 city, 28 highway, and 24 combined EPA MGP rating. Honda made modifications to the engine size and shape - along with other small adjustments - and was able to gain noticeable performance gains.

3

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R features an MSRP of $43,990. As part of the 11th generation of the Civic lineup, started arriving in US dealership showrooms at the end of last month.

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

