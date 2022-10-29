Most powerful Honda ever offered in the US, 2023 Civic Type R now shipping

Japanese automaker Honda recently confirmed the 2023 Civic Type R hatch vehicle, the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S., is now shipping to dealerships. Honda hopes auto buyers will be impressed by the Type R, as it's promoted as the "pinnacle" of speed and driving pleasure.

Type R has a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine capable of producing 315 horsepower with 310 lb-ft of torque. Engine cooling was improved with a new large-diameter fan, larger grille opening, and a bigger radiator - and the active exhaust is able to open at higher rpm to enhance the roar of the engine.

Drivers can use four different pre-set performance settings that include: Comfort, Sport, R+ Mode, and a custom "individual mode." The car has an EPA MPG rating of 22 city, 28 highway, and 24 combined, Honda confirmed in an announcement earlier in the year.

The interior was designed to support a sporty driving experience and features the Type R red seats, carpet, and trim, and an updated aluminum shift knob to control the six-speed transmission. An updated rev-match system provides perfectly paired rev-matching when shifting through the gears.

Here is what Mamadou Diallo, VP of sales at American Honda, had to say:"The all-new 2023 Civic Type R embodies Honda's challenging spirit, leveraging our deep roots in competition with racetrack-proven engineering to deliver thrilling performance both on the road and on the racetrack. It's the perfect capstone to our 11th-generation Civic lineup, the sportiest, most fun-to-drive Civic in our history."

Honda has shown great excitement for the 11th-generation Civic Hatchback and made sure to pack the Type R with speed and comfort. The hatchback was tested on racetracks in Japan, North America and Europe to offer critical performance feedback.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is available now with a starting price tag of $42,895.