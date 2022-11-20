2023 EarthRoamer SX off-road motorhome running on a Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD

The 2023 EarthRoamer SX is a beast designed to let people go camping or enjoy some rugged terrain, but with luxury included. Obviously won't be something most of us will have in our driveway, but customers that have some money to burn might be interested.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The SX is powered by a 6.6L Turbo Diesel Chevrolet 6500 4WD chassis, with the 6-speed transmission seizing 350 hp and 700 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a gross vehicle weight rating up to 23,500 lb.

The 43" military-grade Goodyear tires on Beadlock Rims are supported by an air ride suspension, custom road shocks, and anti-sway bars - all of which were specifically designed for EarthRoamer. Drivers can raise or lower each wheel and axle independently.

4

The SX can hold 100 gallons of diesel, 120 gallons of fresh water, 55 gallons of grey water - and has 1600 watts of solar power, and an 18,000 watt-hours lithium-ion battery bank. The SX includes a 7-linked 6" round LED light bar built into the vehicle's front bumper. A large solar array is located on the SX's rooftop.

Inside the vacuum-infused carbon fiber camper body, a sleeping area for six people can be found, along with a fully dry bathroom with a rainfall shower - a washer/dryer unit is optional.

The starting price is $995,000.

4

Full specifications of the 2023 EarthRoamer SX

The RV market has enjoyed an increased interest in recent years, boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there are more practical luxury camper options available, there are more companies creating attention-grabbing models.