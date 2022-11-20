All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

2023 EarthRoamer SX off-road motorhome running on a Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD

The 2023 EarthRoamer SX is ready to help you experience the outdoors in style and luxury, built on a 4-wheel Chevrolet chassis - but it'll cost you.

2023 EarthRoamer SX off-road motorhome running on a Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD
Published Nov 20, 2022 7:30 AM CST
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

The 2023 EarthRoamer SX is a beast designed to let people go camping or enjoy some rugged terrain, but with luxury included. Obviously won't be something most of us will have in our driveway, but customers that have some money to burn might be interested.

2023 EarthRoamer SX off-road motorhome running on a Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD 02
4

The SX is powered by a 6.6L Turbo Diesel Chevrolet 6500 4WD chassis, with the 6-speed transmission seizing 350 hp and 700 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a gross vehicle weight rating up to 23,500 lb.

The 43" military-grade Goodyear tires on Beadlock Rims are supported by an air ride suspension, custom road shocks, and anti-sway bars - all of which were specifically designed for EarthRoamer. Drivers can raise or lower each wheel and axle independently.

2023 EarthRoamer SX off-road motorhome running on a Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD 03
4

The SX can hold 100 gallons of diesel, 120 gallons of fresh water, 55 gallons of grey water - and has 1600 watts of solar power, and an 18,000 watt-hours lithium-ion battery bank. The SX includes a 7-linked 6" round LED light bar built into the vehicle's front bumper. A large solar array is located on the SX's rooftop.

Inside the vacuum-infused carbon fiber camper body, a sleeping area for six people can be found, along with a fully dry bathroom with a rainfall shower - a washer/dryer unit is optional.

The starting price is $995,000.

Full specifications of the 2023 EarthRoamer SX
4

Full specifications of the 2023 EarthRoamer SX

The RV market has enjoyed an increased interest in recent years, boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there are more practical luxury camper options available, there are more companies creating attention-grabbing models.

Buy at Amazon

Survival Kits Camping kit - Tactical Gear Accessories Molle Attachments Survival

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.75
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2022 at 5:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:earthroamer.com, earthroamer.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.