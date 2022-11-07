All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Camper vans and similar consumer vehicles allow owners to enjoy nature with added amenities is a growing auto market trend to pay attention to.

Ford, Mercedes, other competitors jumping into camper vans to support van life
Published Nov 7, 2022 3:59 PM CST
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

The consumer automotive industry is packed with models and trims providing a few different categories. A particular trend that is often overlooked is beginning to receive more attention: camping vans.

Ford, Mercedes, other competitors jumping into camper vans to support van life 01
2

Ford recently started taking orders for the Ford 2023 Transit Trail Van, while Mercedes-Benz is teasing the Concept EQT Marco Polo camper van. Electric automaker Rivian is expected to launch the Adventure Van sometime in 2025 - and its electric R1T truck has a three-person tent or kitchen cooking add-ons.

It might appear to be a random niche customer base, but it has grown enough for organized support. The Adventure Van Expo Series 2022 went on a multi-city west coast tour throughout 2022 for van life enthusiasts - where van builders, rental companies, and others were on hand to speak to the public.

During the finale in Big Bear, the Mercedes Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, and Ford Transit were reportedly the most visible vans present.

Although announcements are still being made, not everyone is sold on the idea of purchasing a camper van right now. Gear Patrol recommends people interested in the van life to hold off and says "renting is a much cheaper, more accessible and potentially more enjoyable way to enter it." A bit of additional justification why renting is a good choice: "The upfront cost is relatively minimal. There's no maintenance, upkeep or storage to pay for."

Not surprisingly, the entire motorhome vehicle market received a strong boost during the Covid-19 pandemic, then was hampered by extended lockdowns and disrupted supply chains. Specifically, the camping and caravanning market is expected to enjoy a 7.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 until 2030, according to a Future Market Insights report.

If nothing else, the van life will be an experience, as this TikTok and Twitch content creator is learning during his adventures:

NEWS SOURCES:traveldailynews.com, pexels.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

