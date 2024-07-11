Mark Zuckerberg threatened with imprisonment over swaying presidential election

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been threatened with being imprisoned over his alleged involvement in swaying a presidential election.

The allegations come from the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, who took to the social media platform Truth Social to remind Mark Zuckerberg of their long-time-running combative history by saying, "They have no shame! All I can say is that if I'm elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time." Adding, "We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

These comments from Trump come after a 2023 post on Truth Social that claimed the Meta CEO was swaying the presidential election, which cited a Fox News report that stated Zuckerberg's $2 million donation to a Georgia election board was being investigated. In September 2022, the Federal Election Commission unanimously voted to dismiss nonpartisan election administration grants funded by Mark Zuckerberg, clearing his name of any election swaying.

However, Trump doesn't seem convinced, and he definitely remembers when Facebook kicked him off the platform in 2020 following the Capital Riots on January 6. Trump's account was later reinstated in 2023.

If Trump is reelected and carries out his threats, the President of the United States could go after some of the biggest players in the technology landscape, particularly any names associated with or involved with social media platforms during the 2020 election.