Mark Zuckerberg threatened with imprisonment over swaying presidential election

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been threatened with being imprisoned over his alleged involvement in swaying a presidential election.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The founder of Facebook and the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has been threatened with imprisonment over his alleged involvement in swaying a presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg threatened with imprisonment over swaying presidential election 561651615561
Open Gallery 2

The allegations come from the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, who took to the social media platform Truth Social to remind Mark Zuckerberg of their long-time-running combative history by saying, "They have no shame! All I can say is that if I'm elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time." Adding, "We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

These comments from Trump come after a 2023 post on Truth Social that claimed the Meta CEO was swaying the presidential election, which cited a Fox News report that stated Zuckerberg's $2 million donation to a Georgia election board was being investigated. In September 2022, the Federal Election Commission unanimously voted to dismiss nonpartisan election administration grants funded by Mark Zuckerberg, clearing his name of any election swaying.

However, Trump doesn't seem convinced, and he definitely remembers when Facebook kicked him off the platform in 2020 following the Capital Riots on January 6. Trump's account was later reinstated in 2023.

If Trump is reelected and carries out his threats, the President of the United States could go after some of the biggest players in the technology landscape, particularly any names associated with or involved with social media platforms during the 2020 election.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2024 at 2:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:foxnews.com, businessinsider.com, nbcnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags