27North's Ascender 30A expedition truck appears ready to handle the apocalypse

In case there is a zombie takeover or some other apocalyptic nightmare, 27North wants to have you prepared with the Ascender 30A.

27North chose the 2023 Ford F-550 4x4 because of the ideal chassis to customize to their liking. The 30A is powered with the 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine - providing the power required to tow - and support the massive 16,000 lb truck.

The camper design includes a dining room, a kitchen including a cooktop, fridge, bed, and shower. When it's time to tidy up, campers can find a built-in vacuum cleaning system. A full 1200-watt solar charging system - using six solar panels - offers engine-driven back up.

The expedition vehicle can hold up to 150 gallons of diesel - good for up to 3,000 miles in driving range - and is able to accommodate living spaces up to four people. The truck holds 100 gallons of water for showering and other uses while out exploring.

The 30A includes an iPad Pro 12.9" to have tech access and control features in the truck. (Image Courtesy of: MotorTrend)

The 30A Ascender is making an appearance at the 2022 LA Auto Show and is the first finalized model. There are six more currently in production at the 27North facility. Pricing starts around $796,000, but the model shown at the expo tops $1M.

27North did the most they could with the limited space available in the camper. Everything is based on efficiency - the rear dinette converts into a double bed (Image Courtesy of: MotorTrend)

Not surprisingly, 27North has a fond perspective of why expedition trucks are better than normal RVs: On top of that, these 4x4 adventure mobiles come with significantly larger capacities for fresh water and sewer compared to regular RVs. They are also outfitted with an extra fuel capacity to provide the longest range of travel possible. Moreover, the cargo capacity of these back-road beasts is phenomenal.

It's true that traditional RVs and the growing selection of camper vans have enjoyed increased interest - but the Ascender 30A is on a different level.