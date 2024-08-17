Tesla Cybertruck upgrade: bolt-on armor, Starlink, recharge with electricity, jet fuel, diesel

This is the most insane Tesla Cybertruck upgrade you could even imagine, with the introduction of STING: a groundbreaking series of up-armored, genset-equipped Tesla Cybertruck packages designed for those who want the best performance, best protection, and energy independence. Check it out:

Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance collaborated on STING, the upgraded Tesla Cybertruck that is engineered for both government and civilian use, with STING built to thrive in the harshest environments, offering unmatched capabilities for anyone, who needs to be ready for anything.

A recognized leader in high-power solutions for government and defense applications, Archimedes Defense, partnered with Unplugged Performance and its specialized division, UP.FIT, to develop STING. This collaboration leverages Archimedes Defense's expertise in power technology with Unplugged Performance's renowned Tesla upgrades, resulting in a product that pushes the boundaries of what a Tesla Cybertruck can achieve.

STING Baja

UP INVINCIBLE Package

Frunk-mounted AMP Drive G125TM aviation-derived 800V genset

Multi-fuel capable, running on Jet A, JP-8, diesel and biodiesel

Capable of supercharging the Cybertruck at up to 125kW

Rescue-charging all NACS and non-NACS vehicles

For those who need to venture far beyond the grid, STING Baja is the answer. This package includes the UP INVINCIBLE® off-road package, ensuring the Cybertruck can conquer the most rugged terrains. The Baja variant adds the AMP Drive G125™-a compact, lightweight, frunk-mounted aviation-derived 800V genset designed to run on jet fuel. This gearbox-less direct-drive piston genset is efficient and multi-fuel capable, running on Jet A, JP-8, diesel, and biodiesel providing the ability to supercharge the Cybertruck at up to 125kW. Additionally, the STING Baja can rescue-charge other vehicles via an included NACS charging cable, with adapters available for non-NACS vehicles. Whether you're exploring remote deserts or navigating disaster-stricken areas, STING Baja keeps you moving.

STING Protector

UP INVINCIBLE Package

Protection via bolt-on, bolt-off external armor plating

Capable of withstanding 7.62mm assault rifle rounds from key azimuths

Designed for private individual, corporate, and government customer use in moderate threat environments

Available with and without STING Baja genset package

Designed for moderate threat environments, STING Protector builds upon the UP INVINCIBLE® off-road package by adding bolt-on, bolt-off external offset steel armor plating. This advanced armor is specifically designed to withstand 7.62mm assault rifle rounds, providing critical protection from key azimuths during engagements.

Whether you're a private individual, a corporate entity, or a government agency operating in areas where security concerns are present but not extreme, STING Protector offers the peace of mind you need. It's available with or without the genset, allowing you to tailor the package to your specific operational needs

For those facing extreme threats, STING APC is the ultimate defense upgrade, offering enhanced IED/mine protection and upgraded bolt-on, bolt-off external offset steel and ceramic armor plating, meticulously designed to protect against 14.5mm heavy machine gun rounds from key azimuths.

This level of protection is critical for military and defense operations where threats are not only present but imminent and severe. Additionally, the optional genset enables long-endurance missions, ensuring that your vehicle remains operational for extended periods without the need for external power sources

STING APC

UP INVINCIBLE Package

IED/mine protection

Upgraded bolt-on, bolt-off external offset steel and ceramic armor plating

Designed for the most demanding tactical customers in high threat environments

Available with and without STING Baja genset package

Unplugged Performance hasn't provided pricing on its STING upgrades to the Tesla Cybertruck, but you can be sure that they aren't cheap... but those looking a monster upgraded Cybertruck aren't worried about pricing. You can pre-order your STING package on their website here.