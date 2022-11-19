All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Audi chats more about Ken Block's customized S1 Hoonigan electric race car

Even though the Audi S1 Hoonitron will never be a retail model, the German automaker and Ken Block still want people to see what it can do.

Audi chats more about Ken Block's customized S1 Hoonigan electric race car
Published Nov 19, 2022 3:15 AM CST
German automaker Audi is sharing more details about the electric Audi S1 Hoonitron, a racecar designed for rally driver Ken Block. Audi recently shared how the custom car was built for Block, as part of "The journey to Electrikhana." Take a closer look at the one-of-a-kind S1 Hoonitron:

Block worked with the Audi Sport division to design an EV able to meet his unique driving needs. Inspiration from the 1980s led designers to create an aerodynamic vehicle with modern technology. The carmaker needed to create a car that can use features from rally and circuit racing - and successfully combine them in an EV platform.

The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron drivetrain is all-wheel drive and fully electric - with front and rear axles powered by a motorsport. The front and rear axle electric power distribution can be adjusted to the driver's intended driving - with the electric motors able to reach upwards of a whopping 28,000 rpm. That's up to 3,000 Nm of torque individually on each axle.

The vehicle won't be available as a production model and was designed just for Block. Recently, Block took the Audi S1 Hoonitron on a tour of the Las Vegas Strip, showing what the EV is capable of.

Using the customized car, Block was able to drift and reach a wheel speed of 124 mph from the crazy powerful torque. Audi confirmed Block and his team are working on another video with the S1 Hoonitron:

"The collaboration with Audi is a very special partnership for me. The brand and its passion for motorsport motivated me to get into rallying. That Audi has now developed this car for me and my team, and has joined us in our next project, has made a dream come true for me. The Hoonitron is writing the next chapter in our history and taking our Gymkhana story into the future."

Block's Hoonigan brand is absolutely phenomenal, aimed at next-level modifications and pushing the boundaries of modern driving activities.

