Current Backyard Model P smart pizza oven cooks pizza in under 2 minutes, costs $599

Current Backyard unveils new Current Model P Smart Pizza Oven: can be used indoors and outdoors, cooks a 12-inch pizza in under 2 minutes.

Current Backyard's Model P Smart Pizza Oven, priced at $599, is an all-electric, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled oven suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It reaches 850°F, cooking Neapolitan pizzas in two minutes. Features include five cooking modes, a Pizza Build Calculator, and a cordierite stone for even heat distribution. Available by Q2 2025.

Current Backyard has just unveiled its new Model P Smart Pizza Oven at CES 2025, an all-electric smart pizza oven that can be used both indoors and outdoors, has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and costs just $599. Check it out:

The company says its new Model P smart pizza oven can reach a maximum temperature of 850F, of which is the temperature that can cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in two minutes. Current Backyard says that the internal design of its new smart pizza oven uses an algorithm alongside top-mounted graphite and under-stone circular calrod elements to ensure uniform heating across the pizza.

Current Backyard also says that the construction used also eliminates the need for their future smart pizza oven owners to rotate their pizzas while they're cooling, with a cordierite cooking stone helping with the even doneness, which helps to get that delicious crispy crust.

But, what if you want to cook more than one pizza? Don't worry, the Model P smart pizza oven will recover pretty quickly between pizzas, with Current Backyard explaining that you could cook 3 x Neapolitan-style pizzas in around 10 minutes, with the Model P alerting you when it's go-time for another pizza to be cooked once the other pizza is finished.

There are 5 different cook modes for the Model P for different styles of pizza and other uses: Neapolitan, New York, thin crust, frozen pizza and a broil function with high and low settings. You can do that with presets on the pizza oven or through the app, while the company also has a Pizza Build Calculator that offers customized cook time and temperature based on the selected style of pizza, and its ingredients.

The tool is pretty smart, as it will take into account the amount of sauces, cheese, and toppings as well as the thickness of the dough that you're using. If you want your pizza extra crispy, don't worry... there's a setting for that.

Tom Penner, CEO of Current Backyard said: "The Model P Smart Pizza Oven isn't just about making pizza-it's about eliminating limitations. Whether you live in an apartment or have a backyard kitchen, this oven adapts to your lifestyle, offering unparalleled convenience, performance, and flavor".

Current Backyard has plans to have the Model P smart pizza oven into the market by Q2 2025, with a purchase accessory kits and an outdoor cart for the Model P, which will come in the future for $399.

Pizza, Perfected: A Smart Oven for Every Home

Designed for both culinary enthusiasts and everyday users, the Current Model P achieves pizzeria-quality results on the very first cook, thanks to its innovative design and app-powered cooking guidance. Key features include:

850°F Max Temperature : No other electric pizza oven gets hotter - perfect for Neapolitan-style pizzas ready in just 2 minutes.

App-Integrated Smart Controls : Includes a Pizza Build Calculator that customizes cooking times based on your preferred style and toppings.

Cordierite 12" Cooking Stone : Ensures even heat distribution for authentic, crispy crusts.

Indoor & Outdoor Compatibility : NFPA-approved for safe use in any setting.

5-in-1 Cooking Modes : Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen pizza settings and a Hi and Lo Broil Function.

Durability You Can Trust: Commercial-grade stainless steel components and a 10-year limited warranty ensure long-lasting performance.

Unmatched Benefits for Modern Living

The Model P builds on the brand's mission to reimagine outdoor cooking with electric technology that's smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable. Key benefits include: