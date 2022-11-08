All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Hoonigan's latest race featured a 1400-HP Acura Integra vs. 1300-HP Nissan GT-R

Who do you think won between a 1,400-hp 1994 Acura Integra GSR against a 1300-hp 2015 Nissan GT-R in a Hoonigan YouTube race video.

Hoonigan's latest race featured a 1400-HP Acura Integra vs. 1300-HP Nissan GT-R
Published Nov 8, 2022 1:35 AM CST
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

Two car enthusiasts took their heavily modified cars to the track to determine which one would succeed between a Nissan GT-R and Acura Integra. The race is part of Hoonigan's HONDA vs HATERS YouTube racing series, which puts unique and high-powered cars to the test.

Hoonigan's latest race featured a 1400-HP Acura Integra vs. 1300-HP Nissan GT-R 01
2

Before I jump into the drag race details, let's first start by defining "hoonigan": "A person who operates a motor vehicle in an aggressive and unorthodox manner, consisting of, but not limited to, drifting, burnouts, donuts as well as acts of automotive aeronautics. One who hoons."

The 1994 Acura Integra GSR featured 1,400 hp, a 4-speed manual, and a 1.9-liter turbocharged inline 4 motor. The all-wheel-drive car weighed just 2,700 pounds. The competing 2015 Nissan GT-R featured 1,300 hp, a 6-speed DCT, and a 4.1-liter L twin-turbo V6 engine. Also sporting AWD, the car weighed in heavier at 3,400 total pounds.

The full video of the drag race can be found on the Hoonigan YouTube channel:

If you haven't watched the video, then read on further at your own risk of spoilers.

Round 1 (1,000 ft. race head-to-head): 1994 Acura Integra GSR

Round 2 (1,000-ft race head-to-head) : 2015 Nissan GT-R

Round 3 (1,000-ft. roll race): 2015 Nissan GT-R

The 2015 Nissan GT-R was crowned the overall winner after it captured 2 of the 3 head-to-head rounds

Hoonigans are known for their creative ideas and willingness to spend big bucks for their heavily customized toys. Speaking of Hoonigan, Ken Block showed off what the one of a kind fully-electric Audi S1 Hoonitron can do while tearing up the Las Vegas Strip.

Goodwood Road & Racing compiled a list of their 10 favorite Hoonigan cars and trucks:

  1. Hoonipigasus
  2. Travis Pastrana's 1983 Subaru GL "Family Huckster"
  3. Ford RS200
  4. 1965 Hoonicorn Mustang
  5. Hoonitruck
  6. Cossie V2
  7. 1978 Ford Escort MKII RS
  8. Audi S1 Hoonitron
  9. 2015 Ford Fiesta ST RX43
  10. 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Buy at Amazon

Hoonigan Censor Bar Graphic Pullover Hoodie-Front Pocket - Men's Streetwear

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.95
$59.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2022 at 11:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:instagram.com, instagram.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.