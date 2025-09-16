Minisforum MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC detailed: AMD Strix Halo APU, built-in PSU, 160W TDP, and more

Minisforum shares more details on its new MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC: AMD Strix Halo APU, built-in PSU, 160W TDP, up to 128GB of RAM, dual USB4 v2 ports, and more.

TL;DR: Minisforum's MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC AI workstation features AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max 395+ "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, RDNA 3.5 Radeon 8060S GPU, up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory, advanced cooling, dual USB4 v2 ports, 10GbE, Wi-Fi 7, and flexible desktop or rack use. Pricing and release date are pending.

Minisforum teased its MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC AI workstation not too long ago, but now the company has shared more details about its new Mini-PC which packs AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max 395+ "Strix Halo" APU.

The new Minisforum MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC AI workstation is the company's first Strix Halo APU-powered system, featuring a built-in 320W PSU, and will ship with four different performance modes that span between 110W and 160W. Inside, there's the Ryzen AI Max 395+ "Strix Halo" APU which packs 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU, and support for up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory.

Minisforum handles cooling with a copper base and 6 heatpipes, dual fans, and phase change materials, with the MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC AI workstation handling thermal loads of up to 130W, with peaks of 160W, all without throttling performance. Minisforum includes dual USB4 v2 ports, dual 10GbE (such a great surprise), Wi-Fi 7, dual M.2 SSD slots, and more.

We've also got support for a full-length PCIe 4.0 x116 slot (wired x4 speeds) with the company highlighting the system's flexible operation as it can be used in desktop form, or even in 2U rack systems. The chassis itself features a sleek slide-out design so that accessing -- and upgrading -- the internals is easy as pie. For clusters, multiple Minisforum MS-S1 MAX systems can be powered on or off together using a dedicated cascade header.

Minisforum hasn't shared any pricing or a release window for its MS-S1 MAX Mini-PC AI workstation, but hopefully those details aren't too far away.