Saints Row developer Volition transferred to Gearbox to create 'future success'

Saints Row developer Volition has been transferred from Deep Silver (aka Plaion) and is now part of Gearbox Entertainment.

Today the Embracer Group made history. For the first time, the decentralized gaming giant moved a studio from one operating group to another. For over a decade Volition has been part of the Deep Silver label. following multiple disappointments, including the ill-fated Agents of Mayhem and the more successful Saints Row reboot, Volition has now been transferred to Gearbox Entertainment.

While it has yet to be confirmed, it is likely that Volition will remain its own core studio and could be the sixth operating unit under the Gearbox Entertainment banner, which includes Gearbox Software (games), Gearbox Publishing (indie games), Gearbox Studios (transmedia) and Gearbox Properties (strategies).

Embracer has confirmed that Saints Row did not fall below expectations and that it is expected to generate profit. The move to Gearbox will "create future success at Volition."