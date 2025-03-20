Kingdom Come: Deliverance II made 5x revenue than first game, was #2 best-seller on PlayStation

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a big success for developer Warhorse, especially in the US where the sequel significantly beat the first game's sales.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was the second best-earning game of February 2025 in the United States, new reports from analyst firm Circana show.

Another month has gone by, and that means a new update on the US games market. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella recently shared the latest findings on Bluesky and confirmed some breakout software hits for February 2025. Capcom's astronomical Monster Hunter: Wilds led the charge as the #1 best-seller for February, which makes sense as the game broke 8 million sales in 3 days. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II also had incredible success in the United States, especially when compared to the first game.

"The top 4 best-selling games of Feb 2025 were new releases. Joining Monster Hunter: Wilds at the top of the chart were Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Sid Meier's Civilization VII and PGA Tour 2K25. Avowed (7th) and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (8th) also made the top 10. The launch month dollar sales total that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II reached in February 2025 was more than 5 times higher than that the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance achieved during its February 2018 debut."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was the second best-selling premium game on all platforms in the United States, and was also the #2 best-seller on both PlayStation and Xbox, respectively.

Developer Warhorse has confirmed KCD2 sold 2 million copies in under two weeks after launch. The game saw widespread acclaim by users and has since garnered a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 41,000 of the game's 63,000 user reviews being graded this way.

Management has noticed the game's success. Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer Group, who also owns KCD2 publisher Plaion/Deep Silver, says that the medieval RPG is a kind of north star of quality that the organization should be aiming for:

"The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a reminder of our core - to bring great products to the market. High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions. When you have right teams, this trust benefits everyone, including gamers, employees and shareholders. I am convinced that we will remain among the industry leaders in our core business verticals in the future," Wingefors said in a recent Q4 investors briefing.