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Deus Ex dev Eidos-Montreal hit with new layoffs, studio head departs after 19 years with company

Eidos-Montreal announces more layoffs affecting over 100 people, and studio head David Anfossi is leaving the group as the team downsizes to scale.

Deus Ex dev Eidos-Montreal hit with new layoffs, studio head departs after 19 years with company
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Eidos-Montreal is cutting 124 jobs due to shifting project demands, marking its third layoff round since Embracer Group's acquisition. Studio head David Anfossi, who led since 2013, is departing.

Deus Ex and Tomb Raider developer Eidos-Montreal today announced that it would be reducing its workforce by over 100 people in yet another round of layoffs.

Deus Ex dev Eidos-Montreal hit with new layoffs, studio head departs after 19 years with company 60
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Eidos-Montreal is conducting another round of layoffs that will affect 124 people across various roles, the studio revealed on LinkedIn.

Longtime developer-turned-studio-head David Anfossi is also leaving the company, which is a significant part of today's announcement--Anfossi had been with the group for 19 years, and led the studio since 2013, seeing multiple high-profile games shipped during his time at Eidos-Montreal.

According to public info, this is the third round of layoffs that the studio has held since being acquired by Embracer Group. Previous layoffs saw the cancellation of an unannounced Deus Ex game that had been in the works at the studio, and all-told, around 296 workers have been let go from Eidos-Montreal.

In recent years, the group has been involved with assisting Microsoft in various first-party Xbox projects, including Obsidian's Grounded 2 and Playground Games' new Fable reboot.

Check below for the announcement from the group:

Eidos Montréal is announcing a reduction in its workforce and the departure of Head of Studio, David Anfossi. The reduction in workforce affecting 124 employees is a result of changing project needs and impacts across production and support teams.

Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos-Montréal can be most effective.

We are deeply grateful to the team members impacted; this decision is not a reflection of their talent, dedication, or performance. Supporting those impacted with care and respect remains our priority, while ensuring continuity for the teams moving forward.

Also, after many years as Head of Studio, David Anfossi and Eidos Montréal are also parting ways. We thank David for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

A transition plan is underway, and further updates will be shared as new leadership is finalized. Today, however, our priority is supporting our colleagues.

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News Source:linkedin.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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