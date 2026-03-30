Deus Ex dev Eidos-Montreal hit with new layoffs, studio head departs after 19 years with company

Eidos-Montreal announces more layoffs affecting over 100 people, and studio head David Anfossi is leaving the group as the team downsizes to scale.

TL;DR: Eidos-Montreal is cutting 124 jobs due to shifting project demands, marking its third layoff round since Embracer Group's acquisition. Studio head David Anfossi, who led since 2013, is departing.

Deus Ex and Tomb Raider developer Eidos-Montreal today announced that it would be reducing its workforce by over 100 people in yet another round of layoffs.

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Eidos-Montreal is conducting another round of layoffs that will affect 124 people across various roles, the studio revealed on LinkedIn.

Longtime developer-turned-studio-head David Anfossi is also leaving the company, which is a significant part of today's announcement--Anfossi had been with the group for 19 years, and led the studio since 2013, seeing multiple high-profile games shipped during his time at Eidos-Montreal.

According to public info, this is the third round of layoffs that the studio has held since being acquired by Embracer Group. Previous layoffs saw the cancellation of an unannounced Deus Ex game that had been in the works at the studio, and all-told, around 296 workers have been let go from Eidos-Montreal.

In recent years, the group has been involved with assisting Microsoft in various first-party Xbox projects, including Obsidian's Grounded 2 and Playground Games' new Fable reboot.

Check below for the announcement from the group: