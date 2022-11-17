All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept arrived in the US, gives a glimpse of future

Toyota has a new bZ Compact SUV Concept electric vehicle that it's showing off in the United States, as the company expands its EV efforts.

Published Nov 17, 2022 1:22 AM CST
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept has been unveiled in the United States, with a design aimed at full battery-electric driving performance. The bZ brand umbrella stands for "Beyond Zero," and is planned to help the company reach its carbon-neutral status by 2050.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept arrived in the US, gives a glimpse of future 01
Here is what David Christ, group VP and GM at Toyota, said in a statement: "We've only just begun to scratch the surface of the Beyond Zero moniker. With an aerodynamic design coupled with intuitive tech features never before seen in a Toyota model, the bZ Concept showcases another possible vision of the very near future with our battery electric vehicles."

Toyota previously announced the bZ4X EV crossover, marking the first vehicle in a bZ-branded series of EVs. Since Toyota and Subaru collaborated, guess it shouldn't be a surprise that the bZ4X looks a lot like the Subaru Solterra.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept arrived in the US, gives a glimpse of future 02
The bZ Compact SUV Concept isn't just a zero-emissions vehicle, as Toyota pushed the wheels to the corners and achieved a more aggressive stance for the car - and has a narrowed-down cabin to offer a better coefficient of drag. There are short overhangs and sweepback angles Toyota utilized to project the bZ Compact SUV Concept is an "advanced technology vehicle."

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept arrived in the US, gives a glimpse of future 03
Toyota decided to utilize eco-conscious interior materials, with seats made from plant-based and recycled materials - and is intended to serve as a reminder of how each person can help. Eventually, Toyota wants five bZ vehicles as part of 30 dedicated BEVs as part of its vehicle portfolio.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept arrived in the US, gives a glimpse of future 04
Toyota leadership has come under fire for its strategy related to EVs - as more automakers begin to aggressively explore the market - Toyota remains committed to hybrids. To be fair, the Japanese automaker recently unveiled the 2023 Toyota Prius hybrid, and it's expected to look and drive better than previous generations.

NEWS SOURCE:pressroom.toyota.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

