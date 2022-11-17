The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept arrived in the US, gives a glimpse of future

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept has been unveiled in the United States, with a design aimed at full battery-electric driving performance. The bZ brand umbrella stands for "Beyond Zero," and is planned to help the company reach its carbon-neutral status by 2050.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Here is what David Christ, group VP and GM at Toyota, said in a statement: "We've only just begun to scratch the surface of the Beyond Zero moniker. With an aerodynamic design coupled with intuitive tech features never before seen in a Toyota model, the bZ Concept showcases another possible vision of the very near future with our battery electric vehicles."

Toyota previously announced the bZ4X EV crossover, marking the first vehicle in a bZ-branded series of EVs. Since Toyota and Subaru collaborated, guess it shouldn't be a surprise that the bZ4X looks a lot like the Subaru Solterra.

5

The bZ Compact SUV Concept isn't just a zero-emissions vehicle, as Toyota pushed the wheels to the corners and achieved a more aggressive stance for the car - and has a narrowed-down cabin to offer a better coefficient of drag. There are short overhangs and sweepback angles Toyota utilized to project the bZ Compact SUV Concept is an "advanced technology vehicle."

5

Toyota decided to utilize eco-conscious interior materials, with seats made from plant-based and recycled materials - and is intended to serve as a reminder of how each person can help. Eventually, Toyota wants five bZ vehicles as part of 30 dedicated BEVs as part of its vehicle portfolio.

5

Toyota leadership has come under fire for its strategy related to EVs - as more automakers begin to aggressively explore the market - Toyota remains committed to hybrids. To be fair, the Japanese automaker recently unveiled the 2023 Toyota Prius hybrid, and it's expected to look and drive better than previous generations.