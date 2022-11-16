2023 Toyota Prius hybrid is the auto giant's slickest looking Prius it has made

The 2023 Toyota Prius hybrid car offers a better range and a slick new look for a car model over a quarter-decade old. The Japanese automaker said series-parallel hybrid (HEV) models will launch in winter 2023, while plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Prius models will be available starting in spring 2023.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The standard hybrid includes a drivetrain able to support up to 193 horsepower, while the PHEV cranks out 220 hp. The standard hybrid runs the Toyota Series Parallel Hybrid System and interested shoppers can choose from a 1.8-liter or 2.0-liter version. The PHEV uses a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine, lithium-ion batteries, and an electric motor to generate extra horsepower.

Toyota aimed for an interior styling that presented some amenities alongside a spacious interior and cockpit. The instrument panel features the first illuminated warning system from Toyota, with flashing lights and audible warnings in place to alert the driver to safety risks.

The Prius also makes use of a solar charging system that can power almost 800 miles of driving per year - and even if the car is parked, the collected energy can power the drive battery. In addition, things such as air conditioning and other onboard functions are powered by the solar energy system.

3

Although other automakers have jumped fully on board with electric vehicles, Toyota has received criticism for is EV strategy. However, the company appears dedicated to a hybrid strategy in the foreseeable future, though will have no choice but go electric years down the road. Greenpeace also worried about the number of gas-powered cars/shipments, as there are some environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, Toyota helped drive interest in hybrid vehicles in the United States - but has faced increased competition in recent years. However, automakers now are focusing more on EV research, allowing Toyota to target the hybrid vehicle market for a little while longer.