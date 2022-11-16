NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL ready for Spider-Man Miles Morales

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is officially in the wild, with the company unleashing its new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers.

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers here (813MB download).

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers offer official support for the new GeForce RTX 4080, based on the AD103 "Ada Lovelace" GPU and 16GB of GDDR6X memory. The new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL also has the best day-one gaming experience in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and the new update for WRC Generations in the FIA WRC Official Game.

2

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition (source: TweakTown)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA is also introducing DLSS Frame Generation support for V-Sync when GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners have G-SYNC enabled, as well as introducing support for the HDR10+ GAMING standard.

If you've just picked yourself up a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card or were about to do so, then these drivers have just dropped at the perfect time. Especially considering that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 18, meaning it's just hours away... the new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers are game ready, and RTX 4080 ready.

Gaming Technology

Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4080

Introduces DLSS Frame Generation support for VSync when G-SYNC is enabled

Introduces support for HDR10+ GAMING standard

NVIDIA explains: "This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,0000: Darktide, and the new update for WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and the addition of DLAA technology to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak".