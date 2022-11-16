All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL ready for Spider-Man Miles Morales

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers are here: supports GeForce RTX 4080, with day-one support for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Published Nov 16, 2022 6:26 PM CST
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is officially in the wild, with the company unleashing its new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers.

  • You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers here (813MB download).

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers offer official support for the new GeForce RTX 4080, based on the AD103 "Ada Lovelace" GPU and 16GB of GDDR6X memory. The new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL also has the best day-one gaming experience in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and the new update for WRC Generations in the FIA WRC Official Game.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition (source: TweakTown)

NVIDIA is also introducing DLSS Frame Generation support for V-Sync when GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners have G-SYNC enabled, as well as introducing support for the HDR10+ GAMING standard.

If you've just picked yourself up a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card or were about to do so, then these drivers have just dropped at the perfect time. Especially considering that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 18, meaning it's just hours away... the new GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL drivers are game ready, and RTX 4080 ready.

Gaming Technology

  • Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4080
  • Introduces DLSS Frame Generation support for VSync when G-SYNC is enabled
  • Introduces support for HDR10+ GAMING standard

NVIDIA explains: "This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,0000: Darktide, and the new update for WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and the addition of DLAA technology to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

