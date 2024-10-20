NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 spotted: Blackwell gaming GPU used in factory trial video

NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has been spotted: running in trials at a recently established GPU factory in Indonesia.

The video shows off one of the first purported GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards that left the assembly line, and was hooked up to some testing and validation machines. These systems will perform automated testing to make sure the RTX 5090 (or any other GPU) has no issues, including thermal issues and artifacts.

If you look closely, the RTX 5090 is powered by a single 16-pin power cable which means previous rumors of a dual 16-pin PCIe power setup for the RTX 5090 were wrong.

The video description itself reads: "Due to the US's chip export control on China, graphics card chips with performance equal to or higher than 4090 are prohibited from being exported to mainland China. In order to avoid the impact of this move on the first release of RTX5090, Bo Neng urgently built a factory in Batam, Indonesia. The video shows the factory production line debugging screen. The graphics card that lights up the monitor in the video is the NVIDIA RTX5090 graphics card that will be launched soon".

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 details so far:

20,000+ CUDA cores: With a rumored 21,760 CUDA cores, we're looking at a big upgrade over the 16,384 inside of the RTX 4090. Not just more CUDA cores, but upgraded Blackwell GPU architecture cores over the current Ada Lovelace GPU cores inside of the RTX 4090.

32GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory: NVIDIA is the first to use the ultra-fast GDDR7 memory standard, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 pegged to have an incredible 32GB of GDDR7 memory. This is another big upgrade over the RTX 4090 which has 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Up to 2.0TB/sec memory bandwidth: We're hearing that the RTX 5090 will have a monster 512-bit memory bus, which enables an insane ceiling of up to 2.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth if the RTX 5090 uses 32Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. Another giant upgrade over the RTX 4090 which has 1.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth in comparison.

600W of power: Another big upgrade for the RTX 5090 is the 600W of power, which is another 150W of power on top of the 450W TDP of the RTX 4090. We did see custom models and overclocked RTX 4090 cards pushing up to 600W+ of power, but the RTX 5090 is going to be another level again on top of that. Hopefully we see 600W+++ custom AIB models of the RTX 5090.

4K performance: NVIDIA's next-generation ultimate gaming GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090 should have 50-70% more performance across the board compared to the RTX 4090, especially at the higher-end 4K resolution. 4K 120FPS gaming should be an even easier achievement for the RTX 5090 than it is for the RTX 4090. We've got 4K 240FPS coming this year and in 2025, so the RTX 5090 will be the GPU of choice for 4K 240FPS gaming in the future.

RT performance: This is where the biggest performance improvements of the next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will come: ray tracing. Expect some rather large 2-3x performance gains using RT, probably 4x or more in some cases with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 against their RTX 40 series counterparts. Throw new DLSS 4 on top, and you've got some wowzers RT performance.

DLSS 4: This is probably my personal favorite part of the excitement of next-gen GPUs from NVIDIA, AI-powered upscaling with a next-gen DLSS 4 that works only on the new Blackwell-based RTX 50 series GPUs. We should expect even higher image quality than offered by DLSS 3.x and new levels of performance with DLSS 4 enabled on a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics card.

Power efficiency: NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4090 can use anywhere between 450W and 600W of power depending on the model and overclocking, but the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will offer far more performance-per-watt of the leading RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards. Another exciting part to see unravel in the near future.

Release dates: According to current leaks (October 2024) we are looking at the RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 launching in January 2025, the RTX 5070 in February 2025, and the RTX 5060 in March 2025. All out of the gate and unleashed into gamers' PCs by the end of Q1 2025.