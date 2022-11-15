AMD Radeon RX 7900 'RDNA 3' Infinity Links: 9.2Gb/s, 10x higher than Ryzen, EPYC

We are slowly finding out more and more about AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 GPU architecture, which will be powering the soon-to-be-released Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards. We're now hearing about the AMD Infinity Links bandwidth inside of the Navi 31 GPU-powered cards.

AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 architecture will feature GPU chiplet technology, with Infinity Links operating at 9.2Gb/s with High-Performance Fanout that will provide nearly 10x the bandwidth of the IFOP (Infinity Fabric On-Package) that AMD uses in its high-end Ryzen and EPYC processors.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 Infinity Links (source: ACSII)

The new slides were leaked out by ASCII but quickly removed, showing that the Infinity Link interconnect technology will feature industry-leading peak bandwidth of a whopping 5.3TB/sec: this is the bandwidth between the GCDs (Graphics Compute Die) and the MCDs (Memory Compute Dies).

AMD used Infinity Fabric on its previous-gen RDNA 2-based Navi 21 GPU, but the team at AMD has been working hard on reducing latency by boosting clock speeds... where we have a 43% increase in Infinity Fabric clocks, and 18% graphics game clock.

AMD RDNA 3 increased frequency (source: ASCII)

The slides also tease that AMD designed RDNA 3 for "significantly increased frequencies" with the company referring to the 30% boosted Static Timing Analysis when compared to RDNA 2... but it's not that great: GPU clocks have only been increased by around 10% meanwhile competitor NVIDIA is passing 3.0GHz on its new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

AMD RDNA 3 GPU chiplet technology (source: ASCII)

AMD points out that there is up to 54% more performance per watt with its new RDNA 3 GPUs compared to the RDNA 2 GPUs, with the new chiplet architecture with advanced packaging being "the future". AMD adds that it has leveraged their leadership chip expertise to deliver the first chiplet-based gaming GPU.

The massive 5.3TB/sec bandwidth using their innovative Infinity Links on High-Performance Fanout, and negligible overheads in latency and power enable leadership in the performance per watt game.

AMD's new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards will be launching on December 13.