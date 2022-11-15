All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series teased

PowerColor Japan teases its upcoming AMD RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 series Hellhound graphics cards, with a rather wicked style.

Published Nov 15, 2022 5:53 PM CST
PowerColor's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series Hellhound graphics card has been teased by PowerColor Japan... and man, it looks great.

The company has already confirmed its upcoming AMD RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 Devil series graphisc cads, but this is PowerColor's first foray into the high-end GPU market using the Hellhound family of graphics cards. The most powerful Hellhound graphics card was based on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, which uses the Navi 22 GPU... but this new Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series using the Navi 31 GPU is going to be leaps and bounds faster.

PowerColor is going with a totall new style, and a beautiful one at that -- with a fantastic-lookiing backplate, I must add -- featuring dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a great use of RGB lighting through the card. Funnily enough (well, to the beasty Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards) the new PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphics cards and their dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors have the same power connector setup as the much, much slower PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 Hellhound graphics card.

Just like most custom graphics cards, there's a dual-BIOS switch on the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphidcs card, which is kinda normal for higher-end PowerColor graphics cards.

AMD will be officially launching its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, so we should expect PowerColor (along with other AIB partners) to unleash their custom designs either on that day, or close to it.

