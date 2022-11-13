All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
VW builds gnarly office chair that moves up to 13mph with built-in infotainment

Imagine taking it up a notch in the office, controlling a modified chair that can travel over 12 mph on an electric charge - is it the future?

VW builds gnarly office chair that moves up to 13mph with built-in infotainment
Published Nov 13, 2022 3:20 AM CST
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

Volkswagen has created an office chair that can move up to 12.5 mph with a battery range of over 7 miles per charge. This is just a VW concept...chair designed as a clever PR and marketing tactic. Check out a short introduction:

The lights are inspired by VW ID models, so the chair is easily recognizable - and illuminates a dark hallway. After buckling up with a seatbelt, the passenger also can listen to music and activate a horn while operating the chair.

For office workers that spend hours every day in an uncomfortable chair, Volkswagen has "the chair" to help. Designed to help promote Volkswagen Utility Vehicles - the tricked-out chair includes reversing cameras and 360-degree sensor coverage, with information displayed on a built-in infotainment display.

VW builds gnarly office chair that moves up to 13mph with built-in infotainment 03
4

Full list of features for "the chair":

  • Electric motor (12 km range)
  • Comfortable seat with embroidered Volkswagen logo
  • Seat heater and touch display
  • Beautiful exterior in metallic paint
  • Rear view camera and 360 degree sensor
  • Loudspeakers and entertainment system with songs that give you the feeling of going on a trip
  • Two-wheel drive (fortunately, we offer vans with four-wheel drive)
  • 4'' rims in solid aluminum and pedals with steering
  • LED lights, flashing lights and work party lights
  • Horn and USB charger
  • Removable, rechargeable battery
  • Storage space of 0.005 m3 and trailer hitch

Remains to be seen if this will just be a one-of-a-kind marketing gimmick or a glimpse at a future generation of worker's comp/HR issues.

VW builds gnarly office chair that moves up to 13mph with built-in infotainment 01
4

It's fascinating to see tech-based innovation making its way outside of the auto market - a trend that will continue as vehicles adopt more software platforms.

NEWS SOURCE:volkswagen.no

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

