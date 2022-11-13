VW builds gnarly office chair that moves up to 13mph with built-in infotainment

Volkswagen has created an office chair that can move up to 12.5 mph with a battery range of over 7 miles per charge. This is just a VW concept...chair designed as a clever PR and marketing tactic. Check out a short introduction:

The lights are inspired by VW ID models, so the chair is easily recognizable - and illuminates a dark hallway. After buckling up with a seatbelt, the passenger also can listen to music and activate a horn while operating the chair.

For office workers that spend hours every day in an uncomfortable chair, Volkswagen has "the chair" to help. Designed to help promote Volkswagen Utility Vehicles - the tricked-out chair includes reversing cameras and 360-degree sensor coverage, with information displayed on a built-in infotainment display.

Full list of features for "the chair":

Electric motor (12 km range)

Comfortable seat with embroidered Volkswagen logo

Seat heater and touch display

Beautiful exterior in metallic paint

Rear view camera and 360 degree sensor

Loudspeakers and entertainment system with songs that give you the feeling of going on a trip

Two-wheel drive (fortunately, we offer vans with four-wheel drive)

4'' rims in solid aluminum and pedals with steering

LED lights, flashing lights and work party lights

Horn and USB charger

Removable, rechargeable battery

Storage space of 0.005 m3 and trailer hitch

Remains to be seen if this will just be a one-of-a-kind marketing gimmick or a glimpse at a future generation of worker's comp/HR issues.

It's fascinating to see tech-based innovation making its way outside of the auto market - a trend that will continue as vehicles adopt more software platforms.