VW builds gnarly office chair that moves up to 13mph with built-in infotainment
Imagine taking it up a notch in the office, controlling a modified chair that can travel over 12 mph on an electric charge - is it the future?
Volkswagen has created an office chair that can move up to 12.5 mph with a battery range of over 7 miles per charge. This is just a VW concept...chair designed as a clever PR and marketing tactic. Check out a short introduction:
The lights are inspired by VW ID models, so the chair is easily recognizable - and illuminates a dark hallway. After buckling up with a seatbelt, the passenger also can listen to music and activate a horn while operating the chair.
For office workers that spend hours every day in an uncomfortable chair, Volkswagen has "the chair" to help. Designed to help promote Volkswagen Utility Vehicles - the tricked-out chair includes reversing cameras and 360-degree sensor coverage, with information displayed on a built-in infotainment display.
Full list of features for "the chair":
- Electric motor (12 km range)
- Comfortable seat with embroidered Volkswagen logo
- Seat heater and touch display
- Beautiful exterior in metallic paint
- Rear view camera and 360 degree sensor
- Loudspeakers and entertainment system with songs that give you the feeling of going on a trip
- Two-wheel drive (fortunately, we offer vans with four-wheel drive)
- 4'' rims in solid aluminum and pedals with steering
- LED lights, flashing lights and work party lights
- Horn and USB charger
- Removable, rechargeable battery
- Storage space of 0.005 m3 and trailer hitch
Remains to be seen if this will just be a one-of-a-kind marketing gimmick or a glimpse at a future generation of worker's comp/HR issues.
It's fascinating to see tech-based innovation making its way outside of the auto market - a trend that will continue as vehicles adopt more software platforms.