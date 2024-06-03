Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024

Noblechairs mission is to bring the exquisite feel of the world's best racing car interiors to home and office spaces, check out the range here!

Published
Updated
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

It wouldn't be Computex time if noblechairs wasn't here to show off its latest gaming chairs, with the company detailing its best-sellers, upcoming releases, and special sneak peeks at what's coming in the near future.

Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024 03
Open Gallery 9

The noblechairs LEGEND gaming chair is the "Best Gaming Chair" title winner of the European Hardware Awards 2023, with a special high-tech PU leather that's produced in Germany. It's breathable without perforation, and is available in black, red, or white.

Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024 04
Open Gallery 9

Some of noblechairs' best sellers include the HERO ST TX which has a soft breathable fabric of anthracite color, perfectly complementing any setting. It retails for an MSRP of $549. There's also the EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One, which features a special high-tech PU leather also produced in Germany, and it breathable without perforation.

Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024 05
Open Gallery 9

Black and white... starting with the noblechairs EPIC White Edition which has a special high-tech vinyl material, while the HERO Black Edition has a special high-tech PU leather, both are produced in Germany.

Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024 06
Open Gallery 9

We all know noblechairs is a huge supporter of the esports industry, working with some of the biggest names in the business. The HERO DIGNITAS Edition features magnetic surfaces on the side wings of the HERO, with these surfaces capable of being used to attach the limited edition holographic magnetic and style it to any liking. The chair itself is styled after the Team Dignitas colors, with the special edition celebrating the esports team, and its many victories.

Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024 07
Open Gallery 9

Lastly, we've got the HERO: Darth Maul Edition, for the Star Wars fan in your life. It features some gorgeous artwork of the epic Sith on the back of the chair, while the front of the gaming chair is styled after the memorial facial tattoos, invoking the power of the dark side of the force.

"From the outset, noblechairs' mission is to bring the exquisite feel of the world's best racing car interiors to home and office spaces. We have established ourselves as the best in ergonomic seating, premium and exclusive materials, and elegant designs that blend together into office and gaming chairs. This year at the Computex 2024 exhibition noblechairs' bestsellers will share the spotlight with our new special editions, and other innovative solutions".

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair/Office Chair with Lumbar Support

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$189.99
$189.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
$589.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2024 at 9:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags