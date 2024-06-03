Noblechairs introduces bestsellers, upcoming chairs, and special sneak peeks at Computex 2024

Noblechairs mission is to bring the exquisite feel of the world's best racing car interiors to home and office spaces, check out the range here!

It wouldn't be Computex time if noblechairs wasn't here to show off its latest gaming chairs, with the company detailing its best-sellers, upcoming releases, and special sneak peeks at what's coming in the near future.

The noblechairs LEGEND gaming chair is the "Best Gaming Chair" title winner of the European Hardware Awards 2023, with a special high-tech PU leather that's produced in Germany. It's breathable without perforation, and is available in black, red, or white.

Some of noblechairs' best sellers include the HERO ST TX which has a soft breathable fabric of anthracite color, perfectly complementing any setting. It retails for an MSRP of $549. There's also the EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One, which features a special high-tech PU leather also produced in Germany, and it breathable without perforation.

Black and white... starting with the noblechairs EPIC White Edition which has a special high-tech vinyl material, while the HERO Black Edition has a special high-tech PU leather, both are produced in Germany.

We all know noblechairs is a huge supporter of the esports industry, working with some of the biggest names in the business. The HERO DIGNITAS Edition features magnetic surfaces on the side wings of the HERO, with these surfaces capable of being used to attach the limited edition holographic magnetic and style it to any liking. The chair itself is styled after the Team Dignitas colors, with the special edition celebrating the esports team, and its many victories.

Lastly, we've got the HERO: Darth Maul Edition, for the Star Wars fan in your life. It features some gorgeous artwork of the epic Sith on the back of the chair, while the front of the gaming chair is styled after the memorial facial tattoos, invoking the power of the dark side of the force.

"This year at the Computex 2024 exhibition noblechairs' bestsellers will share the spotlight with our new special editions, and other innovative solutions".