Fractal Design's latest isn't a PC case, Refine is a 'comfortable, versatile' gaming chair

With a range of stylish minimalist PC cases and cooling products, it only makes sense for Fractal Design's first gaming chair to carry the same visual identity. Available in the U.S. and Asia Pacific region, the Fractal Refine gaming chair is described by the company as a "comfortable, versatile place to sit and become fully and enjoyably immersed in the gaming experience."

The look is partially inspired by Scandinavian furniture and research-led ergonomic science in the high-end office chair market. Naturally, you can adjust the Fractal Refine chair from the headrest height to the overall seat height with additional ergonomic tilt and '4D' armrest adjustments.

In addition, it has a glass-fiber reinforced frame and aluminum wheelbase, and it offers comfort backed by a five-year warranty on the chair's construction and a three-year warranty on soft parts like the upholstery.

In addition to various minimal shades, the seat and upholstery material is available in fabric or breathable mesh variants. A special Alcantara version, a specialized material "usually found in luxury automobiles," is also available. There's also something called 'synchro-tilt.'

This allows the Refine's seat and backrest to move in tandem with your body, resulting in a more natural recline and better ergonomic support. All in all, it's a sleek-looking chair that feels very much like a Fractal product in that it doesn't look like all of the other 'gaming chairs' on the market. If you're after a gaming chair to match your Fractal Design Mood or Fractal Design North XL case, look no further.