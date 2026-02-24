ENDORFY Signum M30 cases are built for compact and powerful mATX systems

ENDORFY's new Signum M30 ARGB and Signum M30 Air cases are its first for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds, and they sport impressive features.

ENDORFY is expanding its PC hardware lineup with its first-ever cases for compact Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds. The new Signum M30 ARGB and Signum M30 Air cases have been designed to deliver a compact space-saving solution while still offering extensive configuration options.

Both cases support GPUs up to 345mm and radiators up to 240mm, with up to 7 fans in total. ENDORFY notes that the new cases can support everything from a standard compact office PC to a high-end gaming rig or even a modern AI workstation. With a perforated top panel and a mesh front panel that doubles as a dust filter, the cases have also been designed with airflow and thermal performance in mind.

The key difference between the two variants is that the Signum M30 ARGB ships with three pre-installed Stratus 120 PWM ARGB fans, while the Signum M30 Air ships with three Stratus 120 PWM fans. Built for silent performance, these new fans were created in collaboration with Synergy Cooling and include a pre-installed PWM splitter for easy integration with modern motherboards.

The Signum M30 ARGB variant also includes an ARGB controller for lighting adjustments and configuration, without the need for software integration. However, that option is also available via the motherboard header. The dual-chamber design of the Signum M30 ARGB and Signum M30 Air cases also includes dedicated space for cable routing and a tempered glass panel on the side to showcase the complete build.

The I/O panel is also decked out with modern features, including dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gb/s), dual 3.5 mm audio jacks, and a fast USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 port that supports transfer speeds up to 20 Gb/s. ENDORFY confirms that both cases are available starting today.