ENDORFY Signum M30 cases are built for compact and powerful mATX systems

ENDORFY's new Signum M30 ARGB and Signum M30 Air cases are its first for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds, and they sport impressive features.

ENDORFY Signum M30 cases are built for compact and powerful mATX systems
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ENDORFY introduces its first compact PC cases, the Signum M30 ARGB and M30 Air, designed for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds. Supporting GPUs up to 345mm and radiators up to 240mm, these cases prioritize airflow, silent cooling, and modern I/O, making them ideal for gaming, office, or AI workstations.

ENDORFY is expanding its PC hardware lineup with its first-ever cases for compact Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds. The new Signum M30 ARGB and Signum M30 Air cases have been designed to deliver a compact space-saving solution while still offering extensive configuration options.

Both cases support GPUs up to 345mm and radiators up to 240mm, with up to 7 fans in total. ENDORFY notes that the new cases can support everything from a standard compact office PC to a high-end gaming rig or even a modern AI workstation. With a perforated top panel and a mesh front panel that doubles as a dust filter, the cases have also been designed with airflow and thermal performance in mind.

The key difference between the two variants is that the Signum M30 ARGB ships with three pre-installed Stratus 120 PWM ARGB fans, while the Signum M30 Air ships with three Stratus 120 PWM fans. Built for silent performance, these new fans were created in collaboration with Synergy Cooling and include a pre-installed PWM splitter for easy integration with modern motherboards.

The Signum M30 ARGB variant also includes an ARGB controller for lighting adjustments and configuration, without the need for software integration. However, that option is also available via the motherboard header. The dual-chamber design of the Signum M30 ARGB and Signum M30 Air cases also includes dedicated space for cable routing and a tempered glass panel on the side to showcase the complete build.

The I/O panel is also decked out with modern features, including dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gb/s), dual 3.5 mm audio jacks, and a fast USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 port that supports transfer speeds up to 20 Gb/s. ENDORFY confirms that both cases are available starting today.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

