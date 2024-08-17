This new gaming chair costs $800, works with Meta Quest 3: will rumble your BUTT during games

Roto partners with Meta on its new Roto VR Exporre: a new gaming chair designed specifically for the Meta Quest 3, and it'll rumble your butt.

Roto has just unveiled its latest invention: the Roto VR Explorer, a new gaming chair for the next level in VR gaming experiences, made in development with Meta and its Quest 3 headset. Check it out:

Roto explains "experience total VR immersion with the Roto VR Explorer, a motorized chair that turns 360 degrees with your head movements and rumbles with game audio".

There are some rather cool features with the rumbling chair from Roto made for the Meta Quest 3 and next-gen VR experiences, with the chair turning around 360 degrees as you turn your head, a powerful motor that turns at 21 revs per minute, and haptic feedback that's rumbled through your entire body.

Not only that, but the chair will also charge your Meta Quest 3 headset as you're playing, while the cable management system won't have you tripping over cables when you are moving around on the Roto VR Explorer gaming chair.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

I like the idea of sitting on a chair that rotates in a full 360-degree fashion while playing VR games, but it also means that VR games made for you to move around the room (even if it's just slightly) won't work as well in the Roto VR Explorer gaming chair.

3

However, the company says its new chair is "compatible with all seated VR experiences". Anyone who suffers from motion sickness when playing VR games, shouldn't have that issue with the Meta Quest 3 + Roto VR Explorer combo.

The new Roto VR Explorer gaming chair will be up for pre-orders for $799, set to ship in October.