Driving tests of 2023 Fisker Ocean EV reveal happy experiences from drivers

Auto buyers interested in purchasing an electric vehicle don't have a shortage of options. There are models from numerous companies, with price points across the spectrum. US automaker Fisker is finally preparing to produce cars, with the Ocean SUV EV customers waiting anxiously.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The all-electric vehicle features bidirectional charging so the SUV can transfer energy back to the power grid. Fisker also has the SolarSky Roof, a full-length solar roof as a premium option. This gives Ocean the ability to collect solar energy - and can provide up to 1,500 miles of travel each year.

The Fisker Ocean Sport starts at $37,499, while the Ocean Ultra starts at $49,999 - with the Fisker Ocean Extreme ($68,999) and limited-edition Fisker Ocean One ($68,999) rocking higher starting MSRP. The 5,000 Ocean One models are expected to leave the assembly line sometime before the year ends.

Here is how MotorTrend summed up the actual behind-the-wheel experience:

Pleasingly, the Ocean drives smaller and lighter than expected; it doesn't feel like a lumbering SUV with a big battery in its belly. Intriguingly, when asked, Fisker engineers smilingly declined to say how much the Ocean weighs, which suggests their extensive use of aluminum and plastics-the front fenders and rear quarter panels are plastic, for example-has paid significant dividends.

Fisker has over 62,000 reservations for the Ocean already, and won't be able to produce that many in 2023.

The Drive applauded the Ocean for the "good strangeness" offered to drivers:

Every window beside the windshield also retracts fully, including the tailgate and rear quarter glass. Combine this with an infotainment display that transitions from portrait to landscape with help from an electric motor, a center console that is completely free-floating to give the rear passengers more legroom, and an airplane-style meal tray that extends from the center console and, well, this thing is just weird.

Fiskerati shared its Ocean driving experience in a recent YouTube video:

Fisker's ability to produce Ocean units, then successfully deliver them to customers is absolutely vital. The company tore through $228 million during the first six months of 2022 alone - and is working on a supercar and a family vehicle named Pear.