Fisker confirms Ocean SUV to start production in weeks, 62,000 reservations

Automaker startup Fisker may have reported a loss of $149 million during Q3 this year but is looking to close out the year well - and continue that momentum throughout 2023. The Ocean SUV will be manufactured in Austria, though production could end up in the United States one day, though that isn't a major priority now.

Before the end of the year, Fisker hopes to manufacture 42,400 Ocean units by the end of 2023 - which will help the automaker take a dent out of the 62,000 reservations already placed for the vehicle. If done properly, the automaker hopes upwards of 50,000 models can be manufactured if it ramps up production properly.

More than 300 Ocean units will be manufactured during Q2, 8,000 during Q2, 15,000 in Q3, and whatever it can during Q4.

The Fisker PEAR crossover is expected to start production in 2024, which will take place at the Foxconn factory in Ohio. Lordstown Motors purchased the facility from General Motors, then Lordstown needed a cash boost from a partner - Foxconn stepped up to help - as the tech manufacturer realizes the high demand in EV technology.

Fisker's "Personal Electric Automotive Revolution" (PEAR) EV is priced at just under $30,000 and already has 5,000 reservations. Many people criticize the entry-level price point of EVs, which certainly can be extremely costly, though Fisker wants to help with more affordable EVs.

Henrik Fisker understands what is required to design a successful car, as he designed the BMW Z8 roadster, Aston Martin DB9, and V8 Vantage models, and several other noticeable vehicles. In addition to cars, he also has designed a motorcycle and superyacht - but not everything has been a success for the well-traveled Dane.

Fisker believes its previous growing pains have given his company added insight into development struggles, with Fisker Automotive going bankrupt almost a decade ago. Only 2,000 Fisker Karma EVs were ever sold, though the Danish designer has more experience - and better financial support - to help the Ocean SUV fight for success.