Fisker focused on vehicle delivery, will update software later down the road

Electric automaker Fisker will reportedly prioritize production - and deliveries - of its Ocean electric vehicle over software that provides owners with some expected features. Production will begin Thursday, October 17 at a factory in Austria. The US company wants to reach 42,000 units manufactured in 2023, which will make a serious dent in the company's closed reservation list.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As Fisker plans to get production underway for its Ocean SUV, the automaker already has 62,000 reservations for the EV.

The first Ocean One units fresh from the factory won't have software features like lane assistance, automatic high beams, and blind spot monitoring just yet - Fisker should issue updates sometime in early 2023. Features such as lane centering, cruise control, and traffic avoidance functionality shouldn't be expected until late 2023, at the earliest.

The majority of automakers were forced to adjust production strategies related to supply chain issues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the patience level of prospective buyers - especially if they placed a reservation - could remain rather fickle. While Fisker has shown off some neat concept vehicles since the company's launch in 2016, now is the time to show investors and reservation holders what it can do.

3

Apparently, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker isn't a huge fan of cruise control anyway, so he wonders how much drivers will miss any advanced driver-assist solutions:

"There's also, quite frankly, a lot of customers that may not care about it, so why wait to launch the vehicle? And you know you're going to maybe get it three months, six months, nine months later."

The ocean should be able to support up to 350 miles range on a single charge - Fisker claims it's more than any competing vehicle in the same class.