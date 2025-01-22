President Trump announces Project Stargate: a new $500B investment into AI for the USA

TL;DR: President Trump announced a $500 billion investment in The Stargate Project, with $100 billion available immediately, creating over 100,000 jobs. The project involves collaboration with NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to build an AI computing system, securing U.S. leadership in AI and generating global economic benefits. President Trump announced a $500 billion investment in The Stargate Project, with $100 billion available immediately, creating over 100,000 jobs. The project involves collaboration with NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to build an AI computing system, securing U.S. leadership in AI and generating global economic benefits.

President Trump has just announced that the US government will be pumping $500 billion into The Stargate Project, which will have $100 billion available immediately, and will create over 100,000 jobs in the USA.

As part of Stargate, we'll see a huge collaboration between the Trump administration, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, to build and operate this new AI computing system. This new AI system will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefits for the entire world.

President Trump said: "What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country. China is a competitor, others are competitors. We want to be in this country, and we're making it available. I'm gonna help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built. So they have to produce a lot of electricity. And we'll make it possible for them to get this production done easily, at their own plants if they want".

In a statement on X, OpenAI explained: "The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately. This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies".

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at The White House: "I think this will be the most important project of this era. We wouldn't be able to do this without you, Mr. President".