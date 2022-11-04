All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mercedes-Benz should unveil the Concept EQT Marco Polo in early December

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Marco Polo electric camper van is something European auto buyers can expect to see in Q3/Q4 2023, but not in the US.

Published Nov 4, 2022 7:22 PM CDT
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is working on the Concept EQT Marco Polo, an electric micro-camper design. The EQT Marco Polo has a "flexible" bed and kitchen and provides a comprehensive vehicle catering to campers and people on the move. Owners can remove the module and the EQT is right back to normal as an EV van.

2

Information such as electric powertrain details wasn't released and should be announced during the December 2 event. However, it'll include a slide-out bed, a modular kitchen with a single-burner stove, and a central fridge. A 15-liter fridge box is included to keep a small number of perishables cool. There is built-in storage space to hold kitchen items and utensils with a rear bench that can be used as a table for indoor dining.

Mercedes introduced its first pop-top camper van in the U.S. market in early 2020 and remains committed to catering to a niche market of consumers. Camper vans aren't very fuel efficient, but Mercedes hopes an electric concept might be more appealing.

At the start of the year, Mercedes launched a camper version of its EQV electric van - and moves forward with new models.

Of course, US camping enthusiasts shouldn't hold their breath for the vehicle - Mercedes will probably keep it to the European market only. Interest in these types of vehicles might have peaked during Covid-19, but automakers still seem keen on creating competing products. Ford recently showed off its 2023 Transit Trail van, and Volkswagen wants to help turn an electric van into a camper as well.

NEWS SOURCE:motor1.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.