Apple to close camera gap with Samsung with secret 200MP iPhone

Apple is reportedly quietly testing a 200MP sensor for a future generation of iPhone intended to close the hardware gap between it and Samsung smartphones.

Apple is never the first to try something new in the tech market. The company's strategy is to take already established, well-rounded tech and put its own Apple shine on it. This strategy has proven quite beneficial for the company, considering it's one of the most valuable companies on Earth, but it does have a big downside - Apple hardly wears the crown when it comes to bleeding-edge performance.

This is the case across many different markets Apple competes in, and Apple would argue that its products are better-rounded and more consumer-friendly, which perhaps they are right, especially within the smartphone market, as iPhones are the main source of Apple's revenue.

One of the main points of contention when comparing Apple's iPhone against big competitors such as Samsung is the camera capabilities. Apple has long held second place when it comes to the raw performance of camera technology within a smartphone, with Samsung rocking the bleeding-edge of tech when it comes to camera integration.

Despite Samsung's lead in hardware, Apple has managed to squeeze an incredible amount of quality out of a 12MP sensor, only jumping to a 48MP sensor with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. Samsung's S20 Ultra rocked a 108MP sensor, and that was released in 2020. However, a Weibo-based account, Digital Chat Station, has reported Apple is quietly testing a 200MP camera sensor that could be introduced to a future iPhone model, with the goal of the upgrade to close the gap between Samsung's hardware and the hardware currently present on the iPhone.