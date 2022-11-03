All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ford shows off the 2023 Transit Trail van so adventurers can get off the grid

Want to get away from the city? The Ford Transit Trail van is designed for owners to camp or lounge around off the grid with a bit of luxury.

Published Nov 3, 2022 5:51 PM CDT
Ford has unveiled the 2023 Ford Transit Trail Van, a vehicle ready to help owners travel and experience van life off the grid in a bit of luxury. Taking a van on a cross-country adventure is one thing, but getting off paved roads can be a difficult task - but the US automaker wants people to get out and about easier than what's currently possible.

The Transit Trail Van has a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine cranking out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford included five different drive modes - Normal, Eco, Mud/Ruts, Tow/Haul, and Slippery - and is an all-wheel drive van.

Three different cargo van configurations will be available, medium-roof, high-roof and a high-roof extended-length van variant - with Ford adding features so it's ready for off-highway driving without heavy modification.

People embracing the van life have up to 487 cubic feet of cargo space available in the high-roof and extended-length van configurations. Anyone up to 6 feet, 5-inches tall can stand up completely inside of the cabin.

A push-button start, blind spot assist, reverse and side sensing systems, and adaptive cruise control are included. The ride height was increased by 3.5-inches with a 2.75-inch wider track, and 16-inch black alloy wheels are wrapped with 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires.

Here is what Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, in a press statement:"No matter the task at hand - delivering packages or enjoying life off the grid - customers can rely on their Transit to get the job done. Our decades of experience in the motorhome industry and insights from the van-life community helped us design a vehicle that makes it easier for adventure seekers to start their next journey."

The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Van will be available starting next spring, with a starting price tag of $65,975.

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

