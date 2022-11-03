Ford shows off the 2023 Transit Trail van so adventurers can get off the grid

Ford has unveiled the 2023 Ford Transit Trail Van, a vehicle ready to help owners travel and experience van life off the grid in a bit of luxury. Taking a van on a cross-country adventure is one thing, but getting off paved roads can be a difficult task - but the US automaker wants people to get out and about easier than what's currently possible.

The Transit Trail Van has a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine cranking out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford included five different drive modes - Normal, Eco, Mud/Ruts, Tow/Haul, and Slippery - and is an all-wheel drive van.

Three different cargo van configurations will be available, medium-roof, high-roof and a high-roof extended-length van variant - with Ford adding features so it's ready for off-highway driving without heavy modification.

People embracing the van life have up to 487 cubic feet of cargo space available in the high-roof and extended-length van configurations. Anyone up to 6 feet, 5-inches tall can stand up completely inside of the cabin.

A push-button start, blind spot assist, reverse and side sensing systems, and adaptive cruise control are included. The ride height was increased by 3.5-inches with a 2.75-inch wider track, and 16-inch black alloy wheels are wrapped with 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires.

Here is what Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, in a press statement:"No matter the task at hand - delivering packages or enjoying life off the grid - customers can rely on their Transit to get the job done. Our decades of experience in the motorhome industry and insights from the van-life community helped us design a vehicle that makes it easier for adventure seekers to start their next journey."

The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Van will be available starting next spring, with a starting price tag of $65,975.