2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is a 700 HP V8 engine that is 'absolute overkill'

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful version of the Raptor, and the US automaker designed it for high-performance off-roading. Now in its third generation, each Raptor model has been designed to be able to hit the trails or desert straight out of the dealership showroom.

The F-150 Raptor R has 700 hp and can generate 640 lb-ft of torque, which provides a significant 250 hp and 120 lb-ft improvements on the standard model.

The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine also has a long-travel suspension designed to help drivers successfully navigate trails and other off-road environments. The powerful engine was first introduced in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 - but some modifications were made to ensure off-road performance.

The truck has a dual exhaust system that includes a pass-through muffler and an active valve system, with drivers able to switch between a few different driving modes: normal, sport, quiet and Baja. Each mode is optimized for different power requirements, with Baja able to offer the best performance and control when high-speed off-roading.

Sharing the F-150 Raptor R driving experience, The Drive summed it up like this: At the end of the day, I climbed out of the Raptor R impressed by its capability but apathetic about ever driving one again.

Ordering opened for the pricey truck in June, and it looks like drivers are now sharing their driving experience. The starting price tag of the Raptor R variant starts at $109,145.

Ford continues to create appealing trucks across different price points and anticipated capabilities - the US automaker also continues to work towards an electric future. The F-150 Lightning electric truck accelerates 0-60 mph in less than four seconds, which is faster than previously thought.