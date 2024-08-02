Qualcomm boasts Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs priced as low as $700 will be here in 2025

Are we set to see much more affordable Snapdragon X laptops next year? That could be the case, or Qualcomm might be talking about mini PCs.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Qualcomm wants to offer more affordable devices with the Snapdragon X Plus chip as their engine next year.

HP's OmniBook X 14-inch laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite SoC (Image Credit: HP)
Open Gallery 2

HP's OmniBook X 14-inch laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite SoC (Image Credit: HP)

The news comes from the top, Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon, who made the revelation in an earnings call following the firm's Q3 2024 fiscal results.

The Verge reports that Amon said:

"As we look forward to 2025, in addition to new design wins, our X series product roadmap will expand to address PCs with retail prices as low as $700 without compromising NPU performance."

And with MSRPs coming down to that level, when retailers inevitably start to apply discounts - and the big sales events for 2025 arrive - you might be able to pick up such a PC for less than $600, or perhaps closer to $500, even.

We shall see, but there's a notable catch in that when Amon says 'PCs' the chief executive may be talking about desktop PCs, rather than Snapdragon-powered laptops.

It might be the case that they're notebooks, but it's also feasible these could be mini PCs - we obviously can't say at this point. While Copilot+ devices are typically laptops, desktops are planned - we've even seen a compact PC chassis with a dedicated Copilot button (the Minisforum UH125 Pro).

Right now, we're already seeing much cheaper Snapdragon X Elite-toting Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X 14-inch notebook, which is down to $900 - a chunky $300 price cut - at Best Buy, as VideoCardz noticed. Such Snapdragon models are typically priced at the $1,200 mark or thereabouts, in the main, though Microsoft's Surface Pro (with the Snapdragon X Plus, not Elite) is at $1,000.

Buy at Amazon

$10 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/2/2024 at 11:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, videocardz.com, hp.com, qualcomm.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags