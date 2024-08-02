Qualcomm boasts Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs priced as low as $700 will be here in 2025

Are we set to see much more affordable Snapdragon X laptops next year? That could be the case, or Qualcomm might be talking about mini PCs.

Qualcomm wants to offer more affordable devices with the Snapdragon X Plus chip as their engine next year.

HP's OmniBook X 14-inch laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite SoC

The news comes from the top, Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon, who made the revelation in an earnings call following the firm's Q3 2024 fiscal results.

The Verge reports that Amon said:

"As we look forward to 2025, in addition to new design wins, our X series product roadmap will expand to address PCs with retail prices as low as $700 without compromising NPU performance."

And with MSRPs coming down to that level, when retailers inevitably start to apply discounts - and the big sales events for 2025 arrive - you might be able to pick up such a PC for less than $600, or perhaps closer to $500, even.

We shall see, but there's a notable catch in that when Amon says 'PCs' the chief executive may be talking about desktop PCs, rather than Snapdragon-powered laptops.

It might be the case that they're notebooks, but it's also feasible these could be mini PCs - we obviously can't say at this point. While Copilot+ devices are typically laptops, desktops are planned - we've even seen a compact PC chassis with a dedicated Copilot button (the Minisforum UH125 Pro).

Right now, we're already seeing much cheaper Snapdragon X Elite-toting Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X 14-inch notebook, which is down to $900 - a chunky $300 price cut - at Best Buy, as VideoCardz noticed. Such Snapdragon models are typically priced at the $1,200 mark or thereabouts, in the main, though Microsoft's Surface Pro (with the Snapdragon X Plus, not Elite) is at $1,000.