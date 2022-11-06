2023 BMW i7 electric car offers 7 Series luxury in a fully-electric model

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The BMW i7 is the first all-electric 7 Series luxury sedan, for drivers trying to go electric and with some deep pockets - as push towards EV continues.

Published Nov 6, 2022 3:15 AM CST
The 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 is an all-electric luxury sedan from the German automaker, showing it can transition luxury cars from traditional gas engines. The i7 stands out because it's the first electric BMW 7 Series car model - and BMW was sure to pack the car full of features.

The i7 has 536 horsepower with 549 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The battery range reaches up to 318 miles, with up to 80 miles of range time after just 10 minutes of charging. The top speed is 130 to 149 mph and can accelerate from 0-100 mph in 9 seconds.

The i7 battery pack can use 101.7 kWh from the total 105.7 kWh total capacity output.

Rear passengers can use an optional 31-inch dropdown monitor to watch HD videos while out and about - a small video screen built into the armrest serves as a type of remote control. The driver and front seat passenger have access to a curve display that extends across the dashboard - and there also is a new BMW interaction bar.

The car ceiling uses the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof with LED controls so people in the car can customize light intensity, change the colors, and more.

The 2023 BMW i7 has a starting price tag of $119,300 and has been designed to cater to drivers looking for a luxury driving experience.

A test drive by Green Car Reports had this to say about the EV handling: "The electric power steering is light, and some drivers found it required minor corrections during long corners." The reviewers did add this, however: "The gasoline models have a more "natural" feel through turns. They gather their weight better for quick changes of direction, and remain at the top of the class for agility."

NEWS SOURCES:press.bmwgroup.com, arstechnica.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

