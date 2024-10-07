Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Foldable keyboard with built-in Ryzen 7 8840 processor and up to 32GB of RAM available now

The Lunar 2-in-1 is a foldable keyboard and mini PC small enough to fit in your pocket, and it's powered by the impressive Ryzen 7 8840 processor.

The Kickstarter page for the new Lunar 2-in-1 Foldable Keyboard & Mini PC is now live. The unique device is available starting from $579 USD, and the ultra-compact pocket-sized PC sports some impressive specs. It features the impressive AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and around six hours of battery life (or 8 to 10 in light office scenarios). It also has a lightweight build, weighing 800 grams.

The key idea is that you've got a mini PC in the form of a keyboard. You unfold it, place it on a desk, connect it to a display, and you're good to go. The keyboard includes a trackpad, so there's no need for a mouse, and when fully unfolded, it is 29cm long - slightly smaller than a compact TKL keyboard. When folded, this halves to around 15cm with a thickness of 3cm.

The crowdfunding Kickstarter campaign offers several discounted models and configurations, and global shipping is expected to commence in January 2025. The fully decked-out 32GB of RAM and 1 TB storage variant is available for $769.

It's an impressive-looking device with similar hardware in some of the most powerful portable gaming handhelds available today. Display output is handled via USB 4, USB 3.2 in Type-C, and USB 3.0 in Type-A. The Lunar can also be used and accessed as a storage hub or a standalone Bluetooth keyboard.

Lunar 2-in-1 developer Shoujie Technology created and distributed 400 units for testing earlier this year, so the version available for purchase includes "significant improvements" based on feedback from beta testers. As a Kickstarter campaign, there is a risk of delay or missed milestones, as with any hardware-based crowdfunding project.

NEWS SOURCE:kickstarter.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

