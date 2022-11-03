All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Donald Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run for president in 2024

Former President Donald Trump said at a pre-election rally in Iowa that he will 'very, very, very probably' run for President in 2024. Oh boy.

Published Nov 3, 2022 10:51 PM CDT
Elon Musk has control of Twitter now and has already been pushing things in an interesting, and fun new direction... and now we have former President Donald Trump not just suggesting, but pretty much saying that he will be running again for President in 2024.

President Donald Trump said during a pre-election rally in Iowa today, that he would "very, very, very probably" do it again (run for President, obviously).

In full, President Trump said: "in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious... I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay. Very, very, very probably... VERY, VERY, very probably" to which the crowd absolutely exploded with applause yelling out "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

He continued, adding: "Ah, that's nice... well... GET READY... that's all I'm telling you, very soon... GET READY!"

I guess we won't have much longer until Trump unleashes the news that he's running for the 2024 election, and we all know that it's going to be a big deal. The former President was banished by all platforms across the planet, but now that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter we could see President Trump unbanned from the social networking giant... and just imagine how that's going to go.

Trump's former senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, said during an event on Thursday morning that she expects Trump to announce his run for president "soon", and credited him with waiting until after the midterms elections next week. Conway added: "I think you can expect him to announce soon".

We should hear official news next week about whether he'll run or not, but I'm sure we all know that he will.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

