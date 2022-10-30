Henry Cavill is finished with The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth to replace him

Netflix has announced that they're making The Witcher S4 but without Henry Cavill, as he's leaving the show and will be replaced with Liam Hemsworth.

Cavill has been absolutely stellar in the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher on Netflix, but now Thor's brother -- Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and now his brother, Liam Hemsworth, will fill the boots of Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher starting in Season 4.

The news comes right on the heels of Cavill announcing that he's coming back as Superman... and then days later Cavill is finished with The Witcher for Netflix. I guess he's just spared up a hell of a lot of time for another Superman movie, given how Warner Bros. has an "intense desire" for Henry Cavill's Superman in a Man of Steel sequel... days later, Cavill was confirmed to be playing Superman again.

Netflix announced the news in a tweet, explaining: "It's official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!"

Henry Cavill explained: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find".

It also appears that Henry wasn't happy with how Netflix was handling The Witcher, as he wasn't happy with how the show was compared to the books... as a fan, he wanted the show to be closer to the source material. Cavill explained at the time: "As far as the preparation goes, coming into this, I wanted the character to have a closer relationship to the character in the books, I wanted him to be more book accurate. And so it was more to do with making sure and campaigning for him to sound more intellectual, more philosophical, and to have an emotional side as well, rather than just be a grumpy snowman. Every day I was pushing this stuff as far as prep goes...At the present he can be a little uncommunicative. And I'm obviously working on that".

An ex-producer on the show, Beau DeMayo, also wasn't happy with how the writers of The Witcher didn't like the games and books that the show is based on.

DeMayo explained at the time: "I've been on show - namely Witcher - where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material). It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy".