SK hynix announces 32GB DDR5-6400 UDIMM / SO-DIMM memory, an industry first

SK hynix announces the industry's first DDR5-6400 UDIMM + SO-DIMM memory modules, becoming the fastest DDR5 memory at 6400Mbps, coming soon to your PC.

Published Oct 26, 2022 8:47 PM CDT
SK hynix has just announced its new DDR5-6400 UDIMM + SO-DIMM memory modules, an industry first, with the company sampling to customers right now.

The new SK Hynix DDR5-6400 memory modules are the fastest DDR5 products for the PC so far, with the company using a new device called CKD (Clock Driver) which is used to provide more stable operation at the higher 6400Mbps speeds. SK hynix is the first company to use CKD, and the first to provide samples to customers, a PC SoC (System on a Chip) company, to conduct system evaluation.

Not only that, but SK hynix has said that it has completed customer certification for DDR5 in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB capacities for servers in 10-nano class 4th generation (1a) microprocessing used. That was in August, while in September the company had customer certification for all DDR5 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB UDIMM memory modules for the PC and client were completed.

Vice President Park Myung-soo (DRAM Marketing) explained: "In a broad framework, it is expected that the transition to DDR5 will take place from next year. Regarding the mid- to long-term outlook, the market trend itself requires high-spec and high-capacity in the HPC (High-Performance Computing) market such as AI and machine learning, and there is no doubt about the mid- to long-term growth potential of this field. Therefore, it is expected that the transition to DDR5 will proceed in earnest from next year. Based on the competitiveness of 1a nano products, we plan to prepare full-scale DDR5 and actively expand the market".

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.skhynix.co.kr

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

