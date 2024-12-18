BIWIN shows off huge 192GB DDR5-6400 CL28 memory, running on AMD X870E motherboard

TL;DR: BIWIN demonstrated 192GB of DDR5-6400 CL28 memory on an AMD X870E motherboard, using an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor. The successful burn-in test suggests a collaboration with MSI, the first to support such memory capacity. However, it's unclear if BIWIN plans to release this memory kit commercially. BIWIN demonstrated 192GB of DDR5-6400 CL28 memory on an AMD X870E motherboard, using an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor. The successful burn-in test suggests a collaboration with MSI, the first to support such memory capacity. However, it's unclear if BIWIN plans to release this memory kit commercially.

BIWIN has shown off an incredible feat today: 192GB of DDR5-6400 CL28 memory running on an AMD X870E motherboard. Impressive stuff, check it out:

The company has announced that it has successfully completed a burn-in test using DDR5-6400 CL28 memory in a gigantic 192GB kit (4 x 48GB sticks). The company provided a screenshot for proof, but you'd think they'd be able to upload a higher-resolution image considering we're on the tail end of 2024, but I digress.

BIWIN was using an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads, with the CPU and RAM installed onto an MSI X870E motherboard. MSI was the first company with support for 192GB of DDR5-6400, so we're probably looking at a collaboration between MSI and BIWIN here.

One of the (major) issues here is that we don't yet know if BIWIN has plans to launch this memory, but the BIWIN overclocking team is having fun with what they're doing... we just need to have this memory out in the wild. 192GB of DDR5-6400 memory at CL28 is an impressive feat, and I'm sure there are X870E motherboard owners out there craving huge memory kits with low latencies.

We could expect a release or at the very least, an announcement, of its new 192GB DDR5-6400 CL28 memory at CES 2025 in just a few weeks time, maybe MSI will talk about it during the show... let's hope we get to see it in the flesh soon.