NASA's solar observatory catches the Sun 'smiling' back at Earth

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured an incredible photograph of the Sun 'smiling' back at Earth from millions of miles away.

Published Oct 27, 2022 1:43 AM CDT
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

One of the observatories that are dedicated to looking at and monitoring the activity of the Sun has captured a stunning image.

The image was posted to NASA's Sun-dedicated Twitter account, where the space agency explained that NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory snapped a photograph that caught the Sun "smiling". The image seen in ultraviolet light showcases dark patches that make up the smiling face NASA is referring to, and, for those that don't know, these dark regions are called coronal holes that formed in the Sun's atmosphere. Large amounts of solar wind are spewed from these coronal holes and shot into space.

Depending on Earth's position, the Sun's solar wind shot out from these holes can impact our planet, causing solar storms in the planet's upper atmosphere. According to SpaceWeather.com, a triple stream of solar wind has already been shot toward Earth, and that first contact with it is expected to happen on October 29, with the chance of auroras occurring on the same day.

NASA's solar observatory catches the Sun 'smiling' back at Earth 02
2

In other NASA news, the space agency recently re-published an image taken by the famous Hubble Space Telescope that caught a "ghost" out in deep space. "This etching process sculpts a fantasy landscape where human imagination can see all kinds of shapes and figures," wrote NASA about the "ghost". If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.

In other news, Elon Musk has confirmed that Starlink internet can be used on moving objects, but there's a big catch. For more information on that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

