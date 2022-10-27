NASA's solar observatory catches the Sun 'smiling' back at Earth

One of the observatories that are dedicated to looking at and monitoring the activity of the Sun has captured a stunning image.

The image was posted to NASA's Sun-dedicated Twitter account, where the space agency explained that NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory snapped a photograph that caught the Sun "smiling". The image seen in ultraviolet light showcases dark patches that make up the smiling face NASA is referring to, and, for those that don't know, these dark regions are called coronal holes that formed in the Sun's atmosphere. Large amounts of solar wind are spewed from these coronal holes and shot into space.

Depending on Earth's position, the Sun's solar wind shot out from these holes can impact our planet, causing solar storms in the planet's upper atmosphere. According to SpaceWeather.com, a triple stream of solar wind has already been shot toward Earth, and that first contact with it is expected to happen on October 29, with the chance of auroras occurring on the same day.

