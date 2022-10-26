All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures a photo of a 'ghost' in deep space

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has peered into the void and photographed a 'ghost' 550 light-years away from Earth within a distant constellation.

Published Oct 26, 2022 5:05 AM CDT
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

NASA has shared a Halloween-themed image taken by the famous Hubble Space Telescope, and the photograph showcases a "ghost" out in deep space.

Originally posted to NASA's website in 2020, but re-shared to the space agency's NASA Goddard Twitter account on October 26, is a photograph of the nebula officially known as IC 63. This nebula located 550 light-years from Earth within the constellation Cassiopeia the Queen has been nicknamed the "Ghost Nebula" for its shape and appearance.

NASA explains in its blog post that the brightest stars within nebulae give off large amounts of radiation that eats away at the large clouds of hydrogen gas, which is the raw material used to create stars. This interaction between radiation and hydrogen gas causes an "etching process" that creates gorgeous landscapes such as the one seen below.

Ghost Nebula
2

Ghost Nebula

"The brightest stars embedded in nebulae throughout our galaxy pour out a torrent of radiation that eats into vast clouds of hydrogen gas - the raw material for building new stars. This etching process sculpts a fantasy landscape where human imagination can see all kinds of shapes and figures. This nebula in the constellation of Cassiopeia has flowing veils of gas and dust that have earned it the nickname "Ghost Nebula," writes NASA.

Within these landscapes humans can experience a phenomenon called pareidolia, which is the tendency for perception to impose a meaningful interpretation in an object where there is none. An example of this is looking at clouds and seeing a face where there actually is none.

NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

