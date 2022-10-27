All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a breath of fresh air for Tolkien fans

Elon Musk confirms Starlink works on all moving objects, but there's a big catch

Elon Musk and SpaceX have announced that Starlink satellite internet is coming to any moving object, but there's a big catch for the new feature.

Elon Musk confirms Starlink works on all moving objects, but there's a big catch
Published Oct 27, 2022 1:23 AM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

SpaceX has announced its bringing its Starlink internet service to any moving object, with the new feature starting in just a few months.

According to an announcement on the official SpaceX Twitter account, Starlink for RVs satellite internet service will soon be able to give internet access to people in moving objects, enabling connectivity while traveling from one location to another. Notably, individuals were already mounting their Starlink dishes to the outside of the RVs, but they weren't originally designed to be used while a vehicle is moving and was more so intended for stationary objects or resting places such as remote cabins or campsites.

So, what's the catch? Well, it costs $599 for a Starlink satellite dish, and if you are interested in using SpaceX's internet it while you are in motion, you will need the Flat High-Performance dish, which costs a staggering $2,500, as well as a $50 shipping and handling fee. Furthermore, the service will cost the standard $135 a month for the "Best Effort" internet connection, and Starlink RV users can expect to be de-prioritized from network resources if they are located in congested areas, with regular Starlink users receiving that prioritization.

SpaceX explains that its Flat High-Performance Starlink is designed to be weather resistant and to be permanently installed on the user's vehicle.

According to the Starlink FAQ:

In-motion use is supported for users with Starlink RV service meeting the following criteria:

Using Flat High Performance Starlink

Starlink is securely installed with the Wedge mount included with the Flat High Performance Starlink kit.

Using Flat High Performance Starlink while in-motion without the Wedge mount, or using any other Starlink model will void the limited warranty of your Starlink.

For more information on this new service, check out the SpaceX website here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Adult T-Shirt - National Aeronautics and Space Administration T Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.99
$22.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/27/2022 at 1:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.