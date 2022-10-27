Elon Musk confirms Starlink works on all moving objects, but there's a big catch

SpaceX has announced its bringing its Starlink internet service to any moving object, with the new feature starting in just a few months.

According to an announcement on the official SpaceX Twitter account, Starlink for RVs satellite internet service will soon be able to give internet access to people in moving objects, enabling connectivity while traveling from one location to another. Notably, individuals were already mounting their Starlink dishes to the outside of the RVs, but they weren't originally designed to be used while a vehicle is moving and was more so intended for stationary objects or resting places such as remote cabins or campsites.

So, what's the catch? Well, it costs $599 for a Starlink satellite dish, and if you are interested in using SpaceX's internet it while you are in motion, you will need the Flat High-Performance dish, which costs a staggering $2,500, as well as a $50 shipping and handling fee. Furthermore, the service will cost the standard $135 a month for the "Best Effort" internet connection, and Starlink RV users can expect to be de-prioritized from network resources if they are located in congested areas, with regular Starlink users receiving that prioritization.

SpaceX explains that its Flat High-Performance Starlink is designed to be weather resistant and to be permanently installed on the user's vehicle.

According to the Starlink FAQ: In-motion use is supported for users with Starlink RV service meeting the following criteria: Using Flat High Performance Starlink Starlink is securely installed with the Wedge mount included with the Flat High Performance Starlink kit. Using Flat High Performance Starlink while in-motion without the Wedge mount, or using any other Starlink model will void the limited warranty of your Starlink.

For more information on this new service, check out the SpaceX website here.