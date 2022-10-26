All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Oculus founder roasts Mark Zuckerberg's 'terrible' push into the Metaverse

The founder of Oculus, the VR company that Facebook bought in 2014, has come out against what Mark Zuckerberg has created, calling it 'terrible'.

Published Oct 26, 2022 7:58 AM CDT
The founder of Oculus, which was bought by Facebook several years ago, has voiced his thoughts on what Mark Zuckerberg has created with his virtual reality technology.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus, which was acquired by Facebook back in 2014 for $2 billion, spoke at The Wall Street Journal conference Tech Live where he discussed his thoughts on what Zuckerberg is creating at Meta, formerly Facebook, specifically Meta's core virtual reality product Horizon Worlds. Luckey said, "I don't think it's a good product", and further explained that it's currently "not good" or "fun". Adding, "most people on the team would agree it's not a good product".

Despite Luckey's criticisms of Meta's metaverse project in its current form, the Oculus founder does want to see Zuckerberg succeed and believes he is in the best position out of anyone in the world to create a viable metaverse that attracts millions of users. Luckey explains that Zuckerberg is the "number one virtual reality fan in the world" and that he is and will "put the money in to do it. They're in the best position of anyone to win in the long run."

The Oculus founder equated Zuckerberg's pivot toward the metaverse to having a hobby "project car" that same car enthusiasts work on in their spare time.

"You hack at it and maybe no one else sees the value. Will they stumble? Yeah sure. Will they waste money? Will they add things to their project car that they later hack off? Yes," said Luckey.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

