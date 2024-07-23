NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg to explore future of AI at SIGGRAPH 2024

SIGGRAPH 2024 has confirmed it will be visited by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg to discuss AI advancements in the tech industry.

For those who don't know, SIGGRAPH 2024, which will be held in Denver, Colorado, from July 28 to August 1, is a conference and exhibition concentrating on the intersection between computer graphics and technology. This year will be the 51st conference and it will feature many keynote presentations from prominent industry figures.

But this year, attendees will get presentations from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, the face of the company powering the now extremely hot large language models powering artificial intelligence tools, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which is pioneering the push into virtual worlds with affordable virtual reality solutions. Huang will be discussing AI breakthroughs, generative AI, and open source empowering creators and developers.

Zuckerberg will be discussing the role of generative AI in building virtual worlds, along with implementing AI into developing technologies such as robots.

"It is truly unique to have two noteworthy technology leaders, Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg, come together to discuss fundamental research in AI and virtual worlds. These complex topics not only shape our world but also pose challenges to our industry, and these leaders can influence forward momentum to drive change for the better,"said SIGGRAPH 2024 Conference Chair Andrés Burbano of the Open University of Catalonia

