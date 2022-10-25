All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Manli intros GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory at 15Gbps (not GDDR6X)

Manli's new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB graphics card is the same as the RTX 3060 12GB model, but with 8GB of GDDR6 on a smaller 128-bit memory bus.

Manli intros GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory at 15Gbps (not GDDR6X)
Published Oct 25, 2022 9:46 PM CDT
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Manli has released its new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, with virtually identical specs to the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

The new GeForce RTX 3060 has 8GB of GDDR6 clocked at 15Gbps but it's on a smaller 128-bit memory bus with up to 240GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Manli makes a GeForce RTX 3060 LHR (Lite Hash Rate) graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6, with this card being identical to the card except for the less VRAM, and slower memory bus.

Manli intros GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory at 15Gbps (not GDDR6X) 03
3

The higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6 memory is on a wider 192-bit memory bus, with far higher memory bandwidth of up to 360GB/sec, so the cull down to 8GB GDDR6 + 240GB/sec memory bandwidth is significant.

ASUS also joins the new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB party with the release of its new DUAL RTX 3060 8GB graphics card, which is another dual-slot design featuring the cut-down 8GB GDDR6 memory and slower 240GB/sec memory bandwidth. At least these graphics cards weren't relaunched, but it would've been cool to have seen the beefed-up GeForce RTX 3060 with GDDR6X memory.

We should see more AIB partners rolling out new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB graphics cards in the coming weeks, where we'll take a look at them if the samples are sent our way. Not long now, I guess!

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12G (REV2.0) (GV-N3060GAMING OC-12GD REV2.0)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$392.87
$389.99$396.87$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/25/2022 at 9:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.