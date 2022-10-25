Manli intros GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory at 15Gbps (not GDDR6X)

Manli has released its new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, with virtually identical specs to the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

The new GeForce RTX 3060 has 8GB of GDDR6 clocked at 15Gbps but it's on a smaller 128-bit memory bus with up to 240GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Manli makes a GeForce RTX 3060 LHR (Lite Hash Rate) graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6, with this card being identical to the card except for the less VRAM, and slower memory bus.

The higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6 memory is on a wider 192-bit memory bus, with far higher memory bandwidth of up to 360GB/sec, so the cull down to 8GB GDDR6 + 240GB/sec memory bandwidth is significant.

ASUS also joins the new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB party with the release of its new DUAL RTX 3060 8GB graphics card, which is another dual-slot design featuring the cut-down 8GB GDDR6 memory and slower 240GB/sec memory bandwidth. At least these graphics cards weren't relaunched, but it would've been cool to have seen the beefed-up GeForce RTX 3060 with GDDR6X memory.

We should see more AIB partners rolling out new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB graphics cards in the coming weeks, where we'll take a look at them if the samples are sent our way. Not long now, I guess!